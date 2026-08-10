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Vismaya Mohanlal’s ‘Thudakkam’ sets record worldwide opening for female-led Malayalam film, surpasses ‘Lokah’

Thudakkam’s overseas surge powers biggest worldwide start for female-led Malayalam cinema

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Mohanlal says daughter Vismaya Mohanlal
Mohanlal says daughter Vismaya Mohanlal

Dubai: Vismaya Mohanlal and Ashish Joe Antony's sinister villain act has made quite the box-office entrance.

Their debut film Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph out in UAE cinemas now, has reportedly registered the biggest worldwide opening for a female-led Malayalam film, edging past Kalyani Priyadarshan’s blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.

According to figures reported by box-office tracker Sacnilk, Thudakkam earned an estimated Rs68 million worldwide on its opening day.

The thriller collected approximately Rs20 million net in India from 1,102 shows. But it was overseas that the Vismaya-starrer really flexed its muscles, reportedly bringing in another Rs30 million.

That overseas push helped Thudakkam narrowly surpass Lokah, which had opened to approximately Rs60 million worldwide.

Interestingly, Lokah had performed better within India on its opening day. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-led film recorded aroundRs20 million net and Rs30 million gross domestically, while its overseas collection stood at approximately Rs30 million

In our review with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars saying Thudakkam comes loaded with nepotism baggage, but the star kids actually deliver. Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of superstar Mohanlal, is refreshingly natural as Meenu, even if she’s occasionally shaky in the emotional scenes. But Ashish, producer Antony Perumbavoor’s son, is the real surprise. As a near-silent psychopath, he’s properly creepy without trying too hard. The survival thriller also hits home with its take on the everyday horrors women face — creepy stares, groping, victim-blaming and slut-shaming. The villain needed more depth, and Mohanlal’s cameo isn’t exactly subtle.

For Vismaya, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, and for Ashish the numbers make their big-screen debut particularly noteworthy.

Directed by 2018 filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, Thudakkam is a thriller centred on a young woman thrown into a high-stakes situation that tests her courage, instincts and will to survive.

The film also stars Mohanlal, Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, Ganesh Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup and Jaffar Idukki.

With Lokah having gone on to become a massive box-office success, it remains to be seen whether Thudakkam can turn its record opening into an equally formidable theatrical run.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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