Vismaya Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony on Thudakkam, star-kid privilege: 'Didn't know if I would be welcomed'

Privilege may have opened a door, but Thudakkam, now out in UAE cinemas, is where Vismaya and Ashish have to prove what they can do once they walk through it.

And, pleasantly, they do.

The survival thriller revolves around Meenu, a woman whose seemingly idyllic existence is upended by a creepy, predatory man. But beneath its thriller mechanics is a conversation that is depressingly familiar to women: who carries the responsibility for women’s safety? Why, when a woman is violated, are her clothes, choices and character so often put on trial? Why does the onus of avoiding violence somehow fall upon the person subjected to it?

For Vismaya and Ashish, one of the most gratifying reactions has come from young women and girls leaving cinemas wanting to learn how to defend themselves.

“The coolest part is seeing women and girls coming out of the theaters saying that they’re inspired to learn martial arts now,” Vismaya told Gulf News.

Ashish has witnessed that response first-hand during theatre visits.

“There were few small girls who came forward and they were like, ‘We’re gonna start learning now,’ and that was something that made us all happy to hear,” he said.

And it isn’t just young girls.

“Boys and girls of any age, they have come forward saying that, yeah, we need to learn at least some sort of self-defense to live in this current society,” Ashish added.