Sylvester Stallone on ‘Rocky’: Everyone has a story but not many get the chance to tell

He said: “two months ago, before we even knew that you were booked on the show, I said, told my daughter, ‘You got to watch this movie. Rocky is one of my favourite movies, one of my favourite actors’. I recently watched the film with my 13-year-old. She loved it. And as you're working out and you're running and you go up the steps and you're out of breath the first time, she goes, ‘Look. He's got nothing going on.