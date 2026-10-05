GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone on ‘Rocky’: Everyone has a story but not many get the chance to tell

How 'Rocky' became a symbol of perseverance and hope for Sylvester Stallone

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sylvester Stallone on ‘Rocky’: Everyone has a story but not many get the chance to tell (Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram)
Sylvester Stallone on ‘Rocky’: Everyone has a story but not many get the chance to tell (Photo: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram)

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has shared why he wanted to tell his story through his film franchise ‘Rocky’.

The actor recently appeared on the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The show host shared a recent incident when he watched ‘Rocky’ with his daughter.

He said: “two months ago, before we even knew that you were booked on the show, I said, told my daughter, ‘You got to watch this movie. Rocky is one of my favourite movies, one of my favourite actors’. I recently watched the film with my 13-year-old. She loved it. And as you're working out and you're running and you go up the steps and you're out of breath the first time, she goes, ‘Look. He's got nothing going on.

"She goes, look, he's out of breath. He can't even make the steps’. And I'm like, ‘You're falling right into the trap. I can't wait till it pays off in the end’. He's got to work hard. I love it. I thought it was such a great movie. And obviously it changed everything. But there's so many stories about the film”.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

The actor responded: “Jimmy, everyone has a story. And unfortunately, a lot of people aren't able to tell their story. And the opportunity presented itself”.

Good days, bad days

The actor shared that life has its share of good and bad days, but one has to keep moving forward, as he said: “I've been around a long time, a lot of ups and downs. And I thought I got to pass on some of these adventures and maybe you'll get some sort of instruction out of it. Like you're not alone. Life is tough and you got to keep punching”.

The 'Rocky' franchise is considered one of the greatest franchises. The actor's story is documented in the upcoming film ‘I Play Rocky’.

The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

Long before his character of Rocky Balboa became a global cultural icon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor with little money, few opportunities and one unwavering belief, that he could write and star in a story that would change his life.

‘I Play Rocky’ takes audiences behind the scenes of that extraordinary chapter.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Who is Dinesh Thakkar? Meet MD behind Rs711 crore deal

Who is Dinesh Thakkar? Meet MD behind Rs711 crore deal

2m read
Instagram now lets you add tagged posts to your grid

Instagram now lets you add tagged posts to your grid

2m read
The campsite at Bright Angel Creek corridor at the Grand Canyon, which was hit with flash floods is seen from Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, on August 31, 2026.

Grand Canyon flash floods: 2 dead, 1 still missing

3m read
The death of the perfect Instagram feed

The death of the perfect Instagram feed

3m read