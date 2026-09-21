After relay setback, Vedaant Madhavan eyes redemption in 200m freestyle
Dubai: Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s Asian Games debut ended without a place in the final after India missed the cut in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.
The 21-year-old was part of the Indian quartet alongside Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil. They clocked 7:24.32 in the heats to finish ninth among 13 teams. Only the top eight advanced to the final.
Vedaant’s first appearance at the Asian Games marks another step in his swimming career, having represented India at several national and international competitions. He has also won medals at events including the Malaysia Open, Thailand Open, Danish Open and Asian Age Group Championships.
The swimmer had spoken before the Games about his desire to focus on representing India rather than the attention that comes with being the son of a Bollywood actor.
“I’m not looking to be in the spotlight. I’m just looking to do good for myself and my country as a swimmer,” Vedaant told PTI before the Asian Games.
His Asian Games campaign, however, is not over yet. Vedaant is scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m freestyle heats on September 23, giving him another opportunity to make an impact at his first Asian Games.
India had a mixed morning in the swimming pool, with two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj advancing to the men’s 50m backstroke final after clocking 25.37 seconds.
For Vedaant, the focus now shifts to his individual event as he looks to make the most of his Asian Games debut.