His Asian Games campaign, however, is not over yet. Vedaant is scheduled to compete in the men’s 200m freestyle heats on September 23, giving him another opportunity to make an impact at his first Asian Games.

“I’m not looking to be in the spotlight. I’m just looking to do good for myself and my country as a swimmer,” Vedaant told PTI before the Asian Games.

The swimmer had spoken before the Games about his desire to focus on representing India rather than the attention that comes with being the son of a Bollywood actor.

Vedaant’s first appearance at the Asian Games marks another step in his swimming career, having represented India at several national and international competitions. He has also won medals at events including the Malaysia Open, Thailand Open, Danish Open and Asian Age Group Championships.

The 21-year-old was part of the Indian quartet alongside Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil. They clocked 7:24.32 in the heats to finish ninth among 13 teams. Only the top eight advanced to the final.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.