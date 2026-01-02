GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

GDRFA Dubai celebrates New Year with Dh500,000 prizes for workforce across Dubai

Events across Dubai reflect the Year of Community’s focus on belonging and appreciation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
GDRFA Dubai celebrates New Year with Dh500,000 prizes for workforce across Dubai

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) marked the first day of the new year by translating the values of the Year of Community  into a large-scale celebratory initiative dedicated to the workforce across the emirate.

The celebrations, organised across multiple locations and platforms, attracted more than 50,000 participants through a hybrid model combining on-ground attendance with virtual participation. Organisers said engagement increased further on the second day, highlighting the effectiveness of digital integration in broadening access and participation.

Employees followed the virtual segments via the “Blue Connect” application, which served as the official digital platform for the event, allowing thousands to take part using their smartphones.

The programme featured artistic, cultural and entertainment performances, visual shows, fireworks and prize draws worth more than Dh500,000. Prizes included gold bars, smartphones and travel tickets, in addition to two cars awarded through a special draw, creating what organisers described as an atmosphere of appreciation and celebration in recognition of the workforce’s contribution to Dubai’s development.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) participating as the diamond sponsor. Several partners and sponsors also supported the initiative, contributing to its organisational, technical and entertainment elements, reflecting the role of public-private partnerships in advancing community-focused programmes.

The celebrations were supported by extensive logistical coordination with government entities responsible for security, safety and services, including Dubai Police, emergency medical and ambulance teams, Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality, alongside volunteers. This ensured smooth operations and the highest levels of safety for participants.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of strengthening social cohesion. He stressed that the workforce is a key pillar of sustainable development, adding that recognising their efforts is a core institutional responsibility.

“The Year of Community provides an opportunity to translate national values into tangible initiatives that enhance quality of life and foster belonging,” he said.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the scale of participation reflects growing awareness of the importance of this segment of society. He noted that the celebrations were designed to strengthen a sense of belonging and reinforce shared responsibility and partnership.

Through the initiative, GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to promoting appreciation, tolerance and diversity, while advancing a people-centred community model aligned with the UAE’s long-term national vision.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Major Mahmoud Al Zarouni, Director of Mina Centre at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah Civil Defence on alert for NYE celebrations

3m read
Dubai honours workforce with New Year celebration

Dubai honours workforce with New Year celebration

2m read
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan wins career's first award for wicked show

2m read
FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI foiled alleged New Year’s Eve bomb plot in LA

2m read