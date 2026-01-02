GDRFA Dubai celebrates New Year with Dh500,000 prizes for workforce across Dubai

The celebrations, organised across multiple locations and platforms, attracted more than 50,000 participants through a hybrid model combining on-ground attendance with virtual participation. Organisers said engagement increased further on the second day, highlighting the effectiveness of digital integration in broadening access and participation.

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) marked the first day of the new year by translating the values of the Year of Community into a large-scale celebratory initiative dedicated to the workforce across the emirate.

The programme featured artistic, cultural and entertainment performances, visual shows, fireworks and prize draws worth more than Dh500,000. Prizes included gold bars, smartphones and travel tickets, in addition to two cars awarded through a special draw, creating what organisers described as an atmosphere of appreciation and celebration in recognition of the workforce’s contribution to Dubai’s development.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the scale of participation reflects growing awareness of the importance of this segment of society. He noted that the celebrations were designed to strengthen a sense of belonging and reinforce shared responsibility and partnership.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) participating as the diamond sponsor. Several partners and sponsors also supported the initiative, contributing to its organisational, technical and entertainment elements, reflecting the role of public-private partnerships in advancing community-focused programmes.

