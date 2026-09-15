Two-week programme aims to tap retirees’ expertise and boost national talent
Dubai: More than 120 Emirati retirees have begun a specialised training programme launched by Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) as part of an initiative aimed at bringing experienced national talent into the private security sector.
The programme, launched on Monday, is the first training phase of SIRA’s emirati workforce qualification initiative, which was introduced earlier this year to harness the expertise of retired Emiratis and strengthen their contribution to Dubai’s private security industry.
The two-week course is being held at the security cadres training centre and brings together trainers and specialists from military and civilian institutions. Participants will receive a combination of theoretical instruction and practical training designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for roles within the private security sector.
The initiative attracted strong interest from retirees across the UAE, with more than 400 applications submitted after SIRA announced the programme in January 2026 and launched a dedicated registration platform. Following a series of placement and competency assessments conducted in July, more than 120 applicants were selected to join the qualification programme.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, Chief Executive Officer of SIRA, said the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to investing in emirati expertise and creating opportunities for retirees to continue contributing to society.
“Retirees represent an important national asset because of the experience, knowledge and practical expertise they possess,” Al Sulais said. “Through this initiative, we seek to utilise these capabilities in a way that serves both the private security sector and the wider community, while strengthening the presence of national talent across the industry.”
During the programme’s opening session, Engineer Arif Al Janahi, Security Adviser at SIRA, welcomed participants and highlighted the value of their experience.
“You are a valuable asset to this nation, and your expertise is a national resource that we are proud of,” he told participants. “Your role in serving the UAE and contributing to its security and stability continues.”
Engineer Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of Standards and Control at SIRA, said the qualification phase was the result of a comprehensive selection process that began with more than 400 applications and included skills assessments and readiness evaluations.
He said the programme was specifically designed to combine classroom learning with practical applications and is being delivered by experts from military and civilian sectors to ensure participants are prepared for the next stage in line with private security industry standards.
SIRA said the initiative aims to develop the skills of Emirati retirees, enhance their readiness for employment opportunities in the sector and make use of their accumulated professional experience. The training programme is a key milestone in the initiative and is intended to equip participants with the knowledge and competencies needed to continue contributing to the development of Dubai’s private security system and community service.