Dubai hosts international experts to share best practices on regulating dual-use goods
Dubai: As part of its strategy to enhance security and develop the commercial control system at both local and international levels, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), in collaboration with the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA) in Germany, organised the second advanced training program on the control of exports and imports of dual-use goods.
This advanced course represents a significant step forward in the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany. Dubai hosted a distinguished group of international experts to transfer knowledge and exchange best global practices in the field of dual-use goods control. This collaboration underscores SIRA’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, thereby strengthening regulatory systems and aligning with international trends in this vital sector.
The workshop saw the participation of representatives from several government entities in Dubai, including Dubai Customs, Dubai Municipality, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation, alongside employees of SIRA. The program witnessed strong engagement from participants, who benefited from advanced practical training simulating real working environments, enhancing their readiness and professional expertise.
Enhancing the efficiency of government cadres specialized in control and inspection.
Enabling participants to apply licensing procedures in line with international best practices.
Expanding applied research and studies in the field of dual-use goods control.
Strengthening institutional coordination and integration among relevant authorities.
Contributing to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional hub for control and safe trade.
Sultan Al Qamzi, Director of Restricted Goods Permits at SIRA, said: “The convening of the second advanced course reflects the Agency’s firm commitment to working with our international partners to develop the control system for dual-use goods in accordance with the highest global standards. The cooperation with BAFA in Germany has proven to be an exemplary model of knowledge exchange and institutional integration, contributing to a more secure and reliable trading environment. At SIRA, we place special focus on investing in national capacity-building and intensifying applied research, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in control and safe trade.”
The final day of the program featured an extensive evaluation session, reviewing the key outcomes and future recommendations. SIRA reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such initiatives and expanding areas of international cooperation.
The training program concluded with a recognition ceremony, where SIRA honored the German delegation in appreciation of its valuable contributions. In turn, representatives from BAFA presented recognition to the participating entities’ staff, reflecting the spirit of international cooperation and Dubai’s commitment to preparing highly qualified human capital that meets the highest global standards.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox