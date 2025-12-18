New DXB control room lets Dubai Police scan dnata cargo remotely as volumes climb 30%
Dubai: Dubai’s cargo security has been given a major upgrade, as Dubai Police will now be able to monitor and operate X-ray machines across dnata’s Dubai International Airport (DXB) warehouse from a single high-tech control room.
The new centralised screening hub, developed jointly by dnata and Dubai Police, is designed to expedite cargo checks and strengthen oversight as volumes reach record levels at the world’s busiest international hub.
From this command centre, officers can remotely operate six X-ray screening machines connected to dnata’s One Cargo digital management system, enabling instant data sharing, faster decisions, and a clearer view of every shipment moving through the facility.
Previously, cargo screening at dnata’s DXB facility was spread across different warehouse locations, requiring more staff and time to move shipments between machines.
The centralised model brings all screening into one room, which dnata says will reduce screening times and improve throughput by around 3 per cent each year as the system beds in.
Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Chief Cargo Officer, called the project “a milestone in dnata’s journey towards smarter, more efficient cargo handling,”. He added that the hub blends real-time automation with human expertise, giving authorities better control while keeping flows smooth for airlines and shippers.
The screening control room has been designed to support both primary and secondary command functions for Dubai Police, with advanced monitoring interfaces, live imaging and automated reporting tools built in to track every stage of the process
Both dnata and Dubai Police expect the model to act as a reference for future security projects at Dubai’s airports.
The control room is part of a wider innovation drive at dnata, which is testing new digital tools and automation across its Dubai cargo network. The company is trialling autonomous mobile robots to move shipments across the warehouse floor, a shift that could reduce forklift movements and improve space use around racks and bays.
dnata is also piloting automated dimensioning and load-optimisation technology that uses sensors and algorithms to measure the exact size and weight of each shipment.
The timing of the upgrade comes as dnata handles some of its highest-ever cargo volumes in Dubai. The company, which serves more than 120 airlines at DXB, processes around 60,000 tonnes of cargo every month at the airport’s cargo facility.
Between April 2024 and March 2025, dnata processed over 1 million tonnes of cargo across its DXB and Dubai World Central (DWC) operations, the highest annual total in its history and roughly 30 per cent higher than the previous year.
