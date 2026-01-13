Programme honours Dubai’s security guards with daily cash rewards and public recognition
Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has launched the Mashkoor initiative at Intersec 2026, unveiling a community-driven programme designed to recognise and reward licensed security guards for their vital role in safeguarding the emirate.
Registered under the slogan “Dubai does not forget its guards”, Mashkoor reflects Dubai’s push to blend advanced technology with a strong human-centric approach to public safety.
Under the programme, security guards can enter a daily draw to win Dh500 through a simple WhatsApp registration process. Once a participant’s licence is verified, they are automatically entered into the draw. Seven winners are selected weekly, with SIRA aiming to reach more than 50,000 guards across Dubai.
As part of Intersec 2026, 27 security guards will be honoured on site, highlighting what SIRA describes as the “silent heroes” of the security sector who work long hours to support safety and stability across the emirate.
To expand the initiative, SIRA has opened sponsorship opportunities to security firms and commercial partners, encouraging institutional recognition and wider community participation.
Alongside Mashkoor, SIRA is showcasing a suite of digital services at Intersec. These include Salama, an AI-powered virtual assistant built on large language models and trained on real service scenarios. Salama communicates in a natural Emirati dialect using a locally recorded voice, and features a realistic Emirati avatar capable of real-time interaction.
The agency has also introduced SIRA Chat, a secure, round-the-clock communication platform that allows licensed security personnel to submit complaints and reports, request legal advice, and take part in draws, competitions and interactive activities.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, chief executive officer of SIRA, said the initiatives underline the agency’s vision for the sector.
“Through our participation in Intersec 2026, we are presenting initiatives that combine advanced technology with the human dimension of security work,” he said. “Mashkoor, Salama and SIRA Chat are practical models that support security personnel, enhance their experience and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in security and sustainability.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox