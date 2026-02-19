GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police win Intersec 2026 award for blockchain passport loss reporting system

The project demonstrates how innovation can be effectively integrated into policing

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The award-winning project introduces a pioneering use of blockchain technology within policing services.
Supplied

Dubai Police has added a new international accolade to its record after its “Blockchain-Based Passport Loss Reporting” project won the Intersec Awards 2026 in the Best Security Project category, underscoring the force’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies to enhance digital security.

The Intersec Awards are regarded among the region’s most prestigious honours in the safety and security sector, recognising innovative initiatives that contribute to strengthening protection systems and advancing smart security solutions. The awards cover multiple fields, including cybersecurity, risk management and smart technologies.

This year’s competition attracted leading projects from across the Middle East and Africa, making Dubai Police’s win a notable regional achievement.

The award-winning project introduces a pioneering use of blockchain technology within policing services, ensuring secure and tamper-proof data while accelerating information exchange between relevant authorities. The system enhances identity protection and supports efforts to combat fraud.

Major General Khalid Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the recognition reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to integrating future technologies into security operations.

“This achievement reflects Dubai Police’s vision to invest in innovation and emerging technologies, including blockchain, to develop smart security services, improve operational efficiency and ensure the highest standards of data protection, in line with the UAE’s future vision,” he said.

Major general Al Razooqi added that the project demonstrates how innovation can be effectively integrated into policing, improving customer experience, saving time and effort, and strengthening public confidence in digital services.

He noted that the achievement aligns with Dubai Police’s broader digital transformation strategy and institutional excellence goals, further reinforcing its position as a global leader in security innovation and advanced smart solutions.

