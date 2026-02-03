Romance scams often begin with fake profiles on social media and dating platforms
Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a fresh advisory to the Filipino community this February, urging overseas workers to remain vigilant against the rise of "romance scams" as the Valentine season approaches.
In coordination with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the embassy is stepping up its digital literacy campaign, reminding Filipinos that fraudsters are increasingly preying on emotional vulnerabilities to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims. The initiative, dubbed #BSPSecuriTips, promotes the "Check-Protect-Report" (CPR) framework to help Filipinos navigate the risks of online dating and digital transactions.
According to the BSP, romance and dating fraud involve scammers creating sophisticated fake profiles on social media or legitimate dating platforms. Once a connection is established, the fraudster quickly expresses intense emotions to gain the victim’s trust.
"Fraudsters usually pose as someone they are not, preying on people’s emotions to manipulate our human tendency to trust," the BSP noted in its statement.
Officials explained that once the emotional hook is set, the scammer typically fabricates a crisis, such as a sudden job loss, a serious medical emergency, or a legal complication, to solicit money, gifts, or sensitive bank account details.
The embassy warned that these schemes often rely on "phantom riches" and "social consensus." Scammers may claim affiliation with reputable agencies or point to others who have supposedly benefited from their advice to build a veneer of credibility.
Under Article 1338 of the Civil Code of the Philippines, fraud is defined as the use of "insidious words or machinations" to induce someone into an agreement they would otherwise not have entered. In the digital age, these machinations have moved from paper contracts to encrypted messages and persuasive video calls.
To avoid financial loss during "Love Month," the Philippine Embassy and the BSP advise the public to adopt a cautious approach to online interactions:
Remove emotion from decisions: Regardless of how persistent or caring a person seems online, critical thinking must prevail over sentiment.
Verify the source: Use the CPR method—Check if the person or platform is legitimate, Protect your personal information, and Report suspicious activity immediately.
Keep banking details private: Never share account numbers, passwords, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) with strangers or new acquaintances.
Decline immediate transfer requests: Be wary of anyone asking for urgent domestic or international fund transfers, especially those met only through digital means.
Authorities further reminded the community that "if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is a scam."
Filipinos in the UAE who believe their financial accounts have been compromised are urged to contact their respective banks or financial institutions immediately to freeze their assets and prevent further unauthorized transactions.
