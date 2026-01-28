Fancy iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views for Valentine's Day? Head over to Thiptara for a romantic dinner in the heart of downtown at Address Palace Downtown. Couples can choose between 6:30pm to 9pm or 9:30pm to 11:30pm seatings. Pre-booking is required. The experience is priced at Dh1,499 per couple with soft beverages and a bouquet of flowers, or Dh1,999 per couple with a bottle of premium sparkling and a bouquet of flowers.