From themed dinners to staycations, here's where to have a special day on February 14
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air. If you're looking for a romantic spot with beautiful views to celebrate on Saturday, February 14, there are plenty of memorable places in Dubai to mark the occasion. Whether you're after a dinner with show-stopping views, a special staycation, or even a themed high tea, there are plenty of places to celebrate.
Keep checking back as more Valentine's Day dinners and experiences are confirmed.
How does a Valentine's Day lunch sound? Bâoli Dubai is offering a curated lunch at Dh600 per person, including bubbles.
Couples also have the option to enjoy the pool and beach with a private island or a double bed experience from Dh1,500 per couple, inclusive of macrons, roses, and bubbles.
Fancy iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views for Valentine's Day? Head over to Thiptara for a romantic dinner in the heart of downtown at Address Palace Downtown. Couples can choose between 6:30pm to 9pm or 9:30pm to 11:30pm seatings. Pre-booking is required. The experience is priced at Dh1,499 per couple with soft beverages and a bouquet of flowers, or Dh1,999 per couple with a bottle of premium sparkling and a bouquet of flowers.
Palazzo Versace Dubai has a number of different Valentine's Day offers, including a high tea at Mosaico lounge. The signature Valentine's tea is available from 10:30am to 7pm for Dh378 per couple, inclusive of tea and coffee. Guests will be treated to Valentine's Day-themed cake and cookies. The experience includes a single rose for the lady.
The Valentine's Day celebrations high tea will be available from 12pm to 7pm for Dh504, and includes two glasses of bubbly. It will be served exclusively on Mosaico's terrace.
Plan a staycation this Valentine's Day in Dubai and enjoy the “Treat Her Like A Queen” Valentine’s Experience at the JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR. The package is valid for stays from February 13 to February 15. Prices start at Dh2,600 per couple and advanced booking is necessary.
You can bring your loved ones for an à la carte dinner at KIRA. The Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel restaurant is offering a special red velvet coulant dessert for Dh120 on February 14. You could enjoy signature dishes such as the spicy tuna maki rolls and lobster linguine then finish with the warm molten chocolate dessert.
Tuck into a special Valentine's Day menu as you enjoy the views at the Asia Asia Dubai Marina outpost. Seating is available from Dh800.
The Business Bay and JBR locations will also have different Valentine's Day offers.
If you're looking to celebrate Valentine's Day beyond February 14, The Patisserie at Address Creek Harbour is offering a themed Valentine's Day tea from February 7 to February 14. It is available from 3pm to 6pm for Dh350 per person. The curated menu includes savoury and sweet bites such as smoked salmon roulade with caviar, roast sirloin with Pommery mustard, raspberry and kaffir lime macarons, and ice truffles nestled on rose petals. There's also a chocolate gift to bring home.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox