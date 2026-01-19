Can This Love be Translated review: Kim Seon-ho brings the calm to Go Youn-jung's anxious storm

Go Youn-jung is magnetic, as a woman trying to maintain an outwardly calm, uncertain of how to piece herself together. There’s an anxiety that seeps through the screen when she is present, perhaps because she is a little too real for a K-Drama. At the heart: She doesn’t clearly see herself as someone who deserves to be loved. It’s heartbreaking and Youn-jung’s frantic energy reflects in the way she laughs, moves and even looks at Hu-jin.