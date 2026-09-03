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Court and Crime

Man arrested in Sharjah for killing two sisters

Police say a personal dispute led to the crime, with the suspect admitting to the killings

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Forensics, intelligence and advanced data analysis helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect.
Forensics, intelligence and advanced data analysis helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect.
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Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a Kazakh national suspected of killing two sisters of the same nationality, solving the case within a short period following an intensive investigation involving forensic work, intelligence gathering and advanced data analysis.

Police said the suspect knew the two women personally and that disputes had developed between them before the killings.

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The General Command of Sharjah Police said its General Department of Criminal Security and Ports Affairs moved swiftly after receiving a report from a residential apartment indicating that a serious crime may have taken place.

Specialised police teams were immediately deployed to the location and began detailed investigations, including examining the scene, collecting evidence, gathering information and following leads.

Investigators also used advanced technology to analyse the information available and establish links between different pieces of evidence. The combined efforts helped police establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, identify the suspect and locate him.

Suspect confesses

Brigadier Dr. Khalifa Balhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said the investigation established that the two sisters had a personal relationship with the suspect.

He said disputes between the suspect and the sisters ultimately led to the crime.

The speed of the investigation was attributed to the immediate response of police teams, close coordination between different security units and the precision of field procedures, Al Balhai said.

After being confronted with the evidence and investigative findings, the suspect admitted to committing the crime, police said.

The necessary legal procedures have been taken against him, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Police warn against rumours

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the criminal investigation and detective teams for their professionalism, efficiency and rapid response.

He said the swift resolution of the case and arrest of the suspect demonstrated the high level of readiness, field expertise and operational capabilities of Sharjah Police in dealing with different security challenges.

Bin Amer also urged members of the public not to be drawn into rumours or circulate unverified information about the case.

He stressed that information should be obtained from official sources to ensure that accurate and verified details are shared with the public.

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