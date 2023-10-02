Sharjah: In less than 36 hours, the Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police was able to arrest an Asian man accused of murder.
A report was received by the operations room on September 30 about a dead body on the ground in one of the industrial areas in the emirate.
Accordingly, security patrols alongside other concerned authorities moved to the site. It became clear that the victim had been stabbed with a sharp object, which had caused his immediate death.
The investigation agencies began their search to determine the identity of the victim and the perpetrator.
In less than 12 hours, the perpetrator was identified, who was found to be in violation of the UAE residency law. In an ambush, held in coordination with Dubai Police, the accused was arrested.
He confessed to his crime and the case was referred to public prosecution for further action.