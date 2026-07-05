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Sharjah Police foil cyber fraud gang targeting victims online, 7 suspects arrested

Gang used fake official identities, malicious apps to control victims’ phones

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Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has foiled a cyber fraud scheme carried out by a network of seven Asian nationals.

The suspects allegedly impersonated public officials and lured victims into downloading remote-access applications that allowed them to take control of their mobile phones.

They also exploited workers’ personal data to open bank accounts used to channel funds obtained through cybercrime.

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Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said the case came to light after an Arab national reported being the victim of electronic fraud.

The complainant said he had received a phone call from individuals posing as public officials, who persuaded him to install a remote-control application on his mobile phone.

The application enabled the suspects to access his bank account, steal money and transfer it to a bank account within the UAE.

An investigation team immediately launched inquiries and identified the beneficiary of the financial transfer.

After being arrested and questioned, the individual admitted that members of the network had persuaded him to open a bank account in his name in exchange for cash payments or the provision of an airline ticket.

Dr Balhai said further investigations led to the arrest of the remaining suspects. Evidence revealed a structured operation in which members of the network carried out defined roles, including making false promises to recruit workers, providing them with accommodation, opening bank accounts in their names, and using those accounts to transfer proceeds from fraud in return for financial payments and commissions.

During search and seizure operations, officers recovered various evidence, including bank cards, cheque books issued by various banks, passports, electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, storage devices and computers, as well as company stamps, official documents, receipts and financial records belonging to several companies.

Sharjah Police said the investigation confirmed that the network operated through an integrated structure that began with targeting victims and impersonating public officials, followed by exploiting workers’ personal data to open bank accounts and ultimately transferring funds generated through fraud. Police added that all members of the network had been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

The General Command of Sharjah Police urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with unverified electronic messages and links, and not to share personal or banking information with unknown parties.

It also stressed the importance of verifying the identity of individuals and organisations before making financial transfers and reporting any suspected fraud or suspicious activity immediately to help strengthen digital security and protect the community from cybercrime.

Sharjah Police added that its communication channels remain available around the clock through 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases and enquiries, as part of its commitment to enhancing public safety and security.

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