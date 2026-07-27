GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Bank of Baroda data leak: What we know so far about alleged cyber breach

Bank says core systems secure as probe focuses on employee email compromise

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bank of Baroda data leak: What we know so far about alleged cyber breach

Dubai: India's state-owned Bank of Baroda is investigating a cybersecurity incident after customer data and internal documents were found circulating on the dark web, raising fresh concerns over cyber risks facing the country's banking sector.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

While early reports claimed as much as 1 terabyte of data had been leaked, the bank said its core banking systems were not compromised and attributed the breach to a compromised employee email account. A forensic investigation is under way, and the lender said it is working with relevant authorities after taking initial containment measures.

What happened?

The incident first came to light over the weekend after cybersecurity researcher Srikanth Lakshmanan, founder of consumer advocacy platform Cashless Consumer, identified a dataset advertised on a dark web site.

According to Reuters, metadata associated with the leak suggested the cache contained more than 700GB of information, although some cybersecurity reports and online posts claimed the dataset could be as large as 1TB. The exact size has not been independently verified.

Lakshmanan said he was able to verify sample documents before alerting the bank and authorities. Reuters reported that a source familiar with the matter also confirmed customer data and internal documents had appeared online.

What data was exposed?

According to the researcher and media reports, the leaked files appear to include:

  • Customer identity documents

  • Loan application and appraisal records

  • Internal audit reports

  • Branch documents

  • Customer application forms

  • Internal communications

Some reports also claimed the dataset contained Aadhaar numbers, savings and current account records, NetBanking user information, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support material, and branch and ATM-related data. Those claims have not been independently verified by Reuters, and Bank of Baroda has not confirmed the specific contents of the leaked files.

What has the bank said?

Bank of Baroda said the incident resulted from the compromise of an employee's email account rather than its banking infrastructure.

"The bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure," it said.

The lender added that it has robust information security protocols, launched a forensic review and is coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the scope of the incident. It has not disclosed how many customers may have been affected.

Who is behind the attack?

No hacking group has publicly claimed responsibility.

Some cybersecurity researchers have linked the incident to a relatively new threat actor known as TripleX, which has previously been associated with attacks targeting financial institutions, including Indonesia's PT Bank Negara Indonesia earlier this year.

Bank of Baroda has not identified any group responsible, and investigators have not publicly attributed the breach.

Banks see cyber risks grow

The incident highlights the growing cyber risks facing financial institutions, even when core banking systems remain secure. Security experts note that employee email accounts can provide attackers with access to sensitive documents without breaching a bank's primary transaction systems.

The breach also follows several high-profile cyber incidents involving major Indian organisations in recent months, including Tata Electronics and files linked to India's largest nuclear power plant appearing on the dark web, underscoring the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting critical institutions.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE digital banking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Police staff get flexible car ownership through new deal

Sharjah Police foil cyber fraud gang, 7 arrested

2m read
A Bank of Baroda signboard is seen outside one of the lender's branches in Mumbai, India. The bank has agreed to pay $600 million to settle litigation linked to the collapse of UAE healthcare company NMC Health.

Bank of Baroda pays $600 million to settle NMC case

3m read
Central Bank sees temporary slowdown before oil and non-oil sectors drive surge

UAE growth to rebound after 2026 slowdown

2m read
The 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit in session on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi

3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit held in Abu Dhabi

6m read