Scammers typically advertise profits that far exceed normal market returns
Investment fraud driven by promises of fast and guaranteed returns has become one of the most widespread forms of financial deception in the digital age. Fraudsters exploit individuals’ desire to generate high returns in a short period, using social media, misleading advertisements, and fake online platforms to lure victims and steal their money.
Financial and investment experts stress that promises of high, guaranteed profits within a short timeframe are among the strongest indicators of potential fraud. No legitimate investment can guarantee substantial returns without risk.
Scammers typically advertise daily, weekly, or monthly profits that far exceed normal market returns, often backing their claims with fabricated success stories and fake testimonials to create an illusion of credibility.
One of the most common tactics used by fraudsters is psychological pressure aimed at forcing victims to invest immediately. Phrases such as “This opportunity is available for a few hours only,” “Limited investment slots,” or “Guaranteed profits for those who join today” are designed to prevent potential investors from conducting due diligence or consulting professionals before transferring funds.
Experts warn that legitimate investment firms allow clients sufficient time to review offers, ask questions, and seek independent advice. They do not rely on urgency or pressure tactics.
Another major warning sign is the absence of clear information about the investment activity or the mechanism through which profits are generated.
In many cases, scammers hide behind vague buzzwords such as “artificial intelligence,” “automated trading,” “cryptocurrency,” or “global investments” without providing meaningful details about the project, its operations, or actual revenue sources.
Representatives of such schemes are often unable to explain their business model, provide audited financial data, or demonstrate how the promised profits are generated.
Investment fraud is not always limited to stealing money directly. In many cases, scammers also seek to collect victims’ personal and financial information.
Fraudulent platforms frequently request copies of identification cards, passports, credit cards, or banking details under the pretext of completing registration procedures or activating investment accounts.
Such information may later be used for identity theft, additional fraud schemes, or unauthorized financial transactions.
The inability to verify a company’s existence or regulatory status is another significant warning sign.
Many suspicious platforms fail to provide a genuine business address, display fictitious locations, or offer little verifiable legal information. Investors often find it difficult to confirm whether such entities are subject to oversight by recognized financial regulators.
Experts advise investors to verify that any investment company holds the necessary licenses from relevant regulatory authorities, review its legal records, and ensure it has a legitimate physical presence.
Fraudsters frequently showcase symbols of instant wealth, including luxury cars, lavish vacations, and bank accounts overflowing with cash. They may also use celebrities, social media influencers, or individuals posing as financial experts to create an appearance of legitimacy.
Some schemes even pay small returns to early investors to encourage them to invest larger sums and recruit new participants. Eventually, the platform disappears, withdrawals stop, and investors lose their money.
Experts recommend several precautionary measures:
Reject any investment offer that promises high and guaranteed returns.
Avoid making investment decisions under pressure.
Verify the company’s licensing status and regulatory oversight.
Fully understand the nature of the investment activity and revenue sources.
Never share sensitive personal or banking information with unverified entities.
Seek advice from independent financial professionals before transferring funds.
Research reliable reviews and independent assessments of the company or platform.
Financial experts consistently emphasize a simple rule: the greater the promise of fast and guaranteed returns, the higher the likelihood of fraud. Vigilance, verification, and informed decision-making remain the strongest safeguards against losing savings and investments to scammers.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned the public against investment scams that lure victims with promises of fast and guaranteed profits, describing such schemes as a common method used to steal money.
The ministry identified five key indicators of investment fraud:
Pressuring or persuading individuals to make immediate investment decisions.
Promising unusually high profits within a short period.
Lack of transparency regarding the nature of the investment or how profits are generated.
Requests for personal or banking information.
Difficulty verifying the company’s license, legal status, or physical location.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Interior highlighted the risks associated with investment fraud, including financial losses, difficulties recovering stolen funds, misuse of personal information, and psychological and emotional harm.
To reduce these risks, the ministry urged the public to:
Verify the licensing status of any investment entity before investing.
Consult specialists before making financial decisions.
Deal only with officially recognized institutions.
Avoid offers promising unusually large and guaranteed profits.
Never transfer funds to personal accounts.
Never share personal information or one-time passwords (OTP).
Exercise extreme caution when dealing with unknown or imitation websites and applications.
The ministry also encouraged victims to report cybercrimes through its official website or via the (MOIUAE) smart application through the Cybercrime Reporting Platform.
As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen digital security and protect society, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Criminal Police General Directorate, recently organized a workshop in Abu Dhabi on developing the UAE’s National Strategy for Combating Cyber Fraud.
The event brought together senior police leaders, government officials, representatives from federal and local public prosecution offices, the Central Bank, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and several ministries and relevant entities.
According to the ministry, the workshop aimed to establish a comprehensive national framework for combating cyber fraud by strengthening cooperation among stakeholders, enhancing preventive and proactive measures, improving response capabilities, and protecting the public from cyber-enabled financial crimes.
Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police, said the development of the national strategy represents an important step toward strengthening the UAE’s cybercrime prevention framework through unified efforts and proactive solutions.
He noted that the expertise gathered at the workshop would contribute to developing high-impact initiatives that enhance digital and financial security, strengthen institutional readiness, and support the UAE’s vision of building an advanced and resilient security ecosystem.
Participants reviewed global cyber fraud trends, emerging criminal techniques, strategic objectives, and performance indicators related to implementing the national strategy in line with the rapidly evolving nature of cybercrime.
The ministry also presented its Cyber Fraud Risk Guide, the draft National Strategy for Combating Cyber Fraud, and the role of the Cyber Fraud Center within the national framework for prevention, early detection, and effective response.
The workshop featured a brainstorming session covering key strategic themes, including prevention and proactive measures, legislation, future capabilities, smart integration, and the use of artificial intelligence technologies.
The discussions focused on developing innovative national initiatives aimed at reducing cyber fraud and enhancing the efficiency of prevention and enforcement efforts.
At the conclusion of the workshop, participants reviewed recommendations and agreed on prioritizing initiatives based on their impact and implementation requirements, paving the way for their inclusion in the National Strategy for Combating Cyber Fraud and supporting a more integrated and effective national response to cyber-enabled financial crime.