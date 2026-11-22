Criminal network used local phone numbers to defraud victims through fake advertisements
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a suspect linked to a cross-border criminal gang that used local telephone numbers to carry out financial fraud, following security cooperation with the UAE, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced.
The ministry said its Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigations' Financial Crimes Department, uncovered an organised network involved in defrauding victims through fraudulent advertisements and deceptive calls designed to obtain their money.
Investigations revealed that the gang operated from outside Kuwait, using electronic devices capable of activating several SIM cards simultaneously, making fraudulent calls appear to originate from local numbers.
Working in coordination with the UAE's security authorities, Kuwaiti investigators intercepted an incoming shipment containing sophisticated telecommunications equipment intended for the criminal network.
The shipment was seized upon delivery, and a suspect was arrested. Authorities confiscated 70 SIM cards from local telecommunications companies and five additional SIM cards belonging to Emirati telecommunications providers.
The ministry also disclosed that its Aman Operations Room had received 3,394 reports of fraud and financial scams this year, involving losses of approximately one million Kuwaiti dinars.
Authorities said they had recovered KD170,000 in 682 cases and frozen KD1.83 million in bank accounts to prevent further losses. In addition, KD2,712 was recovered from fraudulent transactions carried out using bank cards.
The ministry said coordination with other countries was continuing to pursue criminal networks and take legal action against those involved.
It urged the public to verify the authenticity of advertisements and the identities of parties requesting money before making financial transfers.