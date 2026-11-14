Police warn that sharing banking credentials could expose account holders to legal action
Dubai: Dubai Police have successfully taken down an organised criminal gang specialising in investment fraud, which recruited individuals by offering them money to open bank accounts and digital wallets in their names before taking control of those accounts to carry out fraudulent transactions and transfer criminal proceeds.
The operation, conducted by the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), exposed a sophisticated scheme in which gang members exploited individuals’ financial needs to gain access to banking facilities, conceal the identities of those benefiting from the transactions and make illicit funds more difficult to trace.
The operation forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to combat financial crime, dismantle organised criminal networks and protect the public from increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.
How the Fraud Scheme Worked
Investigations revealed that the gang systematically targeted individuals, particularly those in need of money, offering financial rewards in exchange for opening bank accounts and digital wallets.
Once the accounts were established, the individuals were persuaded to hand over their login credentials and access details, allowing gang members to assume full control.
The criminals then used these accounts to conduct suspicious financial transactions and channel money obtained through fraudulent activities.
By operating accounts registered under other people’s names, the gang sought to conceal the identities of the actual beneficiaries and complicate efforts to trace the movement and origins of the funds.
Investigation Leads to Gang’s Downfall
Through intensive investigations and intelligence gathering, Dubai Police’s criminal investigation teams identified the network’s activities, uncovered its operating methods and successfully apprehended its members.
The operation brought the gang’s fraudulent activities to an end, demonstrating Dubai Police’s ability to detect and investigate financial crimes, regardless of the methods used by offenders.
Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to identifying emerging criminal techniques and taking action against organised networks that threaten financial security and public safety.
Account Holders Could Face Legal Consequences
Dubai Police General Command warned that allowing others to use personal bank accounts or digital wallets, or handing over login credentials in exchange for money, can expose account holders to legal liability.
Such arrangements are particularly dangerous when the accounts are subsequently used for fraud or money laundering.
Police stressed that individuals should never allow another person to operate financial accounts registered in their names, regardless of the financial incentives offered.
They also cautioned against suspicious offers promising easy money in exchange for opening accounts or sharing banking information.
Public Awareness Is the First Line of Defence
Dubai Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and reject offers to open bank accounts or digital wallets on behalf of others in return for payment.
These arrangements may be used by criminal organisations to transfer money obtained through fraud and disguise its origins.
Police emphasised the importance of protecting personal banking information, maintaining the confidentiality of account credentials and recognising the potential consequences of participating in suspicious financial arrangements.
How to Report Suspicious Activity
Dubai Police encouraged anyone approached with suspicious financial offers or requests to share banking access to report the incident immediately through the following official channels:
• The Police Eye service
• The eCrime platform
• The Dubai Police website
• The Dubai Police smart application
• The Dubai Police Contact Centre on 901
Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to combating all forms of financial fraud, protecting the public from cybercrime and strengthening the security of financial transactions across the emirate.
It also called for continued public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities, stressing that community awareness and timely reporting play a vital role in preventing financial crime and safeguarding Dubai’s financial system.