Dubai Police chief hosts reception to celebrate wedding of his son Saeed
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception on Saturday.
The reception was hosted by Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Obaid Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al Muhairi.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the wedding, wishing the couple a happy life together.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior also attended the wedding reception.
UAE leaders congratulated the groom and his family, wishing the newlyweds a life filled with happiness, stability and success.