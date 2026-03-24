'It's a team effort', say UAE's wedding planners
The show must go on.
It is an unprecedented moment in the UAE, as global tensions send ripples of uncertainty through everyday life. And yet, the wedding and events industry continues to move forward, finding ways to make room for joy.
As Dubai-based bride-to-be Aamna puts it, “This is meant to be the happiest day of our lives. Of course it will happen. Maybe with a few adjustments here and there, with extra care, but there’s always a way to make it happen.”
Plans may shift, timelines may bend, but weddings will move forward. It is this steadfast hope that keeps her going. She adds that she has surrounded herself with people who share the same mindset and energy.
“My wedding planners, family and friends have all been such support systems during this time of change. There’s always a check-in with jokes, laughter, as we make plans and work our way through this. It reminds me that some joys really remain untouched,” she says.
As Aamna says with a laugh, onward, onward, we move.
UAE wedding planners seem to share that same unspoken motto: Onward.
Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, founder of Brideclubme.com and Bride Club ME Business, would agree. Weddings are still taking place across the region, with many couples choosing to continue with their plans. “What we are seeing is a degree of adjustment. Some couples with weddings, scheduled in the immediate weeks ahead have chosen to reduce guest numbers, particularly where international travel is involved, or in some cases postpone their celebrations to later in the year. This is a natural response to evolving travel conditions and personal comfort levels, but it does not mean that weddings as a whole are stopping,” she says.
Dubai-based events planner Mark Khawaja, explains, several events went ahead through March, even if some required postponement. The priority, he says, was to keep clients calm and well-informed, so decisions were made rationally rather than emotionally.
He also points to the practical realities behind those decisions.
“In situations like this, many services and preparations have already been completed well before the event dates. For this reason, we have been advising clients that postponing their weddings is often the best solution, as it protects the significant investments they have already made while still allowing them to ultimately celebrate the wedding they envisioned.”
There’s a determined sense of unity that shines through. Another bride-to-be who doesn’t wish to be named, recalls a particularly vulnerable moment. “I was on the verge of tears, and I wasn’t even sure if my mother could get a flight here,” she says.
Yet, her wedding planners, caterers all came through for her. “They just calmed me down first. One of them just gave me tea, and said, ‘First you drink this. Then we’ll talk.’ It made me laugh, too. They didn’t immediately try to hunt for solutions, and once I was more composed, we looked for answers.
They all became a unit, she reflects. “At that point, the lines between planners and us were all blurred; we were just figuring things out together. And we did, and my mother could finally arrive in Dubai without a hitch.”
Vaibhav Anju Arora, the Co-founder Ikikgai Planners, calls the entire process a team effort. "Everyone understands, and support each other. We all know that we will come back stronger. For example, I have a wedding on March 27, where the bride was so panicked, but we calmed her down, and we discussed how to replan things, realised that certain options wouldn't be available, and looked for alternatives, and assuring her that the day will go ahead as smoothly as possible. It is still a very important day of her life."
He notes that they strive to see the positive side and the bigger picture, rather than just fretting. "At the end of the day, we are planners, so we have to see ahead of the game."
For many planners, the role goes beyond the event execution and administration. Tajrean Kashem-Malhotra of Taj Events Team has seen her share of difficult times and delays, but continues to plan ahead, move forward by providing reassurance to her clients, ensuring their safety, and offering consistent day-to-day support. While closely monitoring the situation, she also prioritises her team, as she works through potential refunds and postponements. "I've also been reassuring my clients that UAE is one of the best countries and they're doing everything to keep us protected. I'm also from Canada and I'm staying here," she maintains that she has an efficient wedding planning process, so she isn't too worried about getting back into planning. "All my clients have been so understanding and supportive, too."
As Gauri Chadha of The Big Night Events and Wild Child Events explains, these are uncharted waters and events is something that usually gets knocked off the list. Yet, as the situation unfolds, they have played a deeper role than just an event planner. “Our industry has almost become the moral compass, in a way of comfort that we give the clients,” she says. And the clients do lean on them for support.
It echoes Downie-Hurst’s sentiments: “The UAE wedding industry has always been collaborative, and during times like this we’re seeing that spirit even more strongly.”
Downie-Hurst has been staying closely connected with suppliers and planners across the region. “We’ve been hosting regular online check-ins, continuing our networking where it’s safe to do so, and maintaining daily conversations within our private WhatsApp group, where suppliers are supporting one another, sharing advice, and navigating the situation together.”
And this sense of collaboration extends directly to couples.
“We’re also supporting couples directly. Many brides are understandably looking for guidance, so we’ve been sharing practical advice across our platforms, helping couples understand their options and navigate any changes with confidence,” she says.
This could mean guidance around postponements, managing guest expectations or just providing assurance.
Chadha has observed a clear divide in how clients are responding.
Some are comfortable moving ahead, perhaps with smaller guest lists—while others are more hesitant.
Yet, even with that uncertainty, events continue.
“The phone is still ringing,” she says, “Maybe not the way it would normally, but it is.” “And I think that's a really big blessing and a true testament to the comfort and safety that the UAE gives us.”
Across the industry, adaptation is unfolding in different ways. There is a visible shift towards smaller, more personal gatherings, from home celebrations to backyard events, where details feel more intimate and tailored.
Confidence in the UAE remains a constant thread.
As Khawaja notes, the country’s systems and infrastructure continue to offer a strong sense of security for both residents and businesses. While inquiries may have slowed slightly, he points out that the industry has always moved in cycles—and remains confident it will adapt once again.
For Chadha, the industry does not have to look too far back to understand what comes next. The Covid-19 years offered a clear lesson: when restrictions lifted, demand returned in full strength. People wanted to celebrate, and celebrate properly. That, she says, is the space the industry is prepared to hold.
That balance between honesty and hope is what continues to carry it forward. As Chadha maintains, not trying to be superhuman is key. Simply being vulnerable and honest, she says, is what helps others too. “And we ride the wave together.”
At its heart, the purpose of it all hasn’t changed. Downie-Hurst summarises, ultimately, weddings represent moments of joy, family, and celebration, and those values remain incredibly important. “While the industry may experience short-term adjustments, the wedding community here in the UAE is demonstrating just how resilient, supportive, and committed it is to helping couples celebrate their milestones. We have navigated tough times before and we will get through this, we are one of the most resilient industries in the world.”