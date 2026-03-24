For many planners, the role goes beyond the event execution and administration. Tajrean Kashem-Malhotra of Taj Events Team has seen her share of difficult times and delays, but continues to plan ahead, move forward by providing reassurance to her clients, ensuring their safety, and offering consistent day-to-day support. While closely monitoring the situation, she also prioritises her team, as she works through potential refunds and postponements. "I've also been reassuring my clients that UAE is one of the best countries and they're doing everything to keep us protected. I'm also from Canada and I'm staying here," she maintains that she has an efficient wedding planning process, so she isn't too worried about getting back into planning. "All my clients have been so understanding and supportive, too."