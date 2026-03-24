Passengers advised to check flight status and allow extra time at the airport.
Passengers flying out of the UAE this week are being advised to allow extra time for travel, as airlines warn of potential delays due to unstable weather. Between March 23 and 27, travellers should plan ahead amid reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions caused by rain and strong winds. Passengers are urged to check flight status, update contact details, and arrive early before heading to the airport.
Heavy rainfall has already affected parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, and conditions are expected to persist through the week. The National Centre of Meteorology says the country remains under an extended surface and upper-air low-pressure system, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies, variable rainfall, occasional strong winds with dust and sand, and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
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Emirates: Travellers from DXB between March 23–27 should check flight status at emirat.es/flightstatus, arrive at least 2 hours early, and update contact details at emirat.es/managebooking.
flydubai: Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings, check flight status, arrive 4 hours early, and verify baggage and gate details via Manage Your Booking.
Air Arabia: Limited flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah may be affected. Travellers should verify bookings, allow extra travel time, and update contact details via airarabia.co
IndiGo: Selected flights on March 24 will operate; passengers should check updates.
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Mumbai: 6E1401 / 6E1402
Delhi – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Delhi: 6E1405 / 6E1406
Mumbai – Dubai / Dubai – Mumbai: 6E1453 / 6E1454
Air India / Air India Express: Operating scheduled and ad-hoc flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, and Muscat. Passengers can rebook or request refunds. In addition to regular services, 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE will operate, subject to slot availability and approvals from Indian and UAE authorities.
Jazeera Airways: Resumed flights to Dubai and reinstated its full Indian network, covering eight cities including Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Flights operate via Qaisumah Airport, Saudi Arabia, with overland transfers to Kuwait.
Lufthansa Group: Extending suspension of Middle East flights due to regional tensions. Routes to/from Dubai and Tel Aviv paused until May 31; Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Tehran, Riyadh, Dammam, Erbil, Amman, and Muscat remain suspended until October 24.
Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cathay Pacific have both cancelled flights to Dubai and Doha, with services not expected to resume until April 30. Passengers are advised to check flight status, confirm bookings, and stay updated with airline advisories before travelling.
Passengers are urged to stay updated online, verify bookings, and follow airline instructions before travelling.
Operating a limited schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations.
Passengers with bookings will be contacted with updates; tickets are available on etihad.com.
Travel only with confirmed bookings; passengers with tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel until April 15 can rebook free of charge until May 15, 2026, or request a refund.
Network expansion: Etihad has launched new services to Charlotte and Kabul, offering enhanced long-haul comfort and connectivity.
Operating a reduced schedule following partial reopening of regional airspace.
Passengers should check flight status, update contact details, and review operational updates at emirates.com.
Operations have resumed with a reduced schedule.
Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings, rebook or request refunds via Manage Your Booking, and arrive 4 hours early.
Flights booked between February 28 and March 31 may be rebooked up to 30 days from the original date without penalties.
Limited flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah operate to selected destinations until April 15, 2026. Passengers should verify bookings, allow extra travel time, and stay updated via airarabia.com.
Destinations currently operating:
Asia: Dhaka, Chittagong, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Goa, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta, Colombo, Amman, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Gassim, Almaty, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Istanbul, Tashkent
Europe: Vienna, Athens, Milan–Bergamo
Africa: Cairo, Alexandria, Assiut, Cairo–Sphinx, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Entebbe
Passengers are urged to stay updated online, follow airline instructions, and exercise caution while travelling amid ongoing unstable weather.