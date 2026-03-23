Rain and low visibility expected to affect airport access across Dubai
Dubai: Passengers travelling through Dubai airports this week are being urged to plan ahead, with authorities and airlines warning that unstable weather may affect journeys to the airport and flight schedules.
Dubai International Airport said, “Adverse weather conditions are expected between 23 and 27 March. Please allow additional time when travelling to DXB or DWC. Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.”
The advisory reflects growing concern over road conditions and visibility, which are expected to slow access to the airport during peak travel hours.
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Airlines operating out of Dubai have issued similar guidance, asking passengers to prepare for possible delays and allow more time before departure.
The airline has also advised passengers to arrive at least four hours before departure, citing potential congestion and slower processing times during periods of disruption.
The airline said customers should “plan extra time for their journey to Dubai International Airport” and arrive no less than two hours before departure, while checking for updates on flight schedules and possible changes.
Passengers have been advised to monitor updates directly with their airline and avoid heading to the airport without confirmed bookings, as conditions may shift throughout the day.
The guidance comes as weather patterns across the UAE remain unstable, with rain and reduced visibility expected to continue over the coming days, keeping travel conditions unpredictable.