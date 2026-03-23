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Dubai airport issues travel advisory as airlines warn of weather delays

Rain and low visibility expected to affect airport access across Dubai

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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The advisory reflects growing concern over road conditions and visibility, which are expected to slow access to the airport during peak travel hours.
The advisory reflects growing concern over road conditions and visibility, which are expected to slow access to the airport during peak travel hours.
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Passengers travelling through Dubai airports this week are being urged to plan ahead, with authorities and airlines warning that unstable weather may affect journeys to the airport and flight schedules.

Dubai International Airport said, “Adverse weather conditions are expected between 23 and 27 March. Please allow additional time when travelling to DXB or DWC. Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.”

The advisory reflects growing concern over road conditions and visibility, which are expected to slow access to the airport during peak travel hours.

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Airlines issue coordinated travel guidance

Airlines operating out of Dubai have issued similar guidance, asking passengers to prepare for possible delays and allow more time before departure.

The airline has also advised passengers to arrive at least four hours before departure, citing potential congestion and slower processing times during periods of disruption.

The airline said customers should “plan extra time for their journey to Dubai International Airport” and arrive no less than two hours before departure, while checking for updates on flight schedules and possible changes.

Passengers have been advised to monitor updates directly with their airline and avoid heading to the airport without confirmed bookings, as conditions may shift throughout the day.

The guidance comes as weather patterns across the UAE remain unstable, with rain and reduced visibility expected to continue over the coming days, keeping travel conditions unpredictable.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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