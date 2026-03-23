Schedules may change quickly as airlines monitor the Middle East situation
Dubai: Passengers flying with IndiGo on March 24 are being advised to stay alert to schedule changes, even as the airline continues to operate selected flights to help travellers reach their destinations.
The airline confirmed that flights are running as planned, while cautioning that timings may shift at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East. The update comes at a time when air travel across the region remains sensitive to geopolitical developments.
IndiGo has asked customers to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport, highlighting the possibility of last-minute adjustments.
The airline said it is notifying passengers through registered contact details to keep them informed of any changes. A dedicated support desk has also been set up through its contact centre to assist travellers with queries and travel updates.
The airline said it is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities, maintaining that safety remains central to its operations.
The advisory reflects a broader trend across regional airlines, where schedules are being managed carefully to balance operational continuity with changing conditions. Travellers are being encouraged to stay updated and plan ahead, with flexibility now a key part of the travel experience.