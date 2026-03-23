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UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues March 24 update, flags schedule changes

Schedules may change quickly as airlines monitor the Middle East situation

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 24.
IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 24.
IndiGo/X

Dubai: Passengers flying with IndiGo on March 24 are being advised to stay alert to schedule changes, even as the airline continues to operate selected flights to help travellers reach their destinations.

The airline confirmed that flights are running as planned, while cautioning that timings may shift at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East. The update comes at a time when air travel across the region remains sensitive to geopolitical developments.

IndiGo has asked customers to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport, highlighting the possibility of last-minute adjustments.

The airline said it is notifying passengers through registered contact details to keep them informed of any changes. A dedicated support desk has also been set up through its contact centre to assist travellers with queries and travel updates.

Operations continue under close watch

The airline said it is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities, maintaining that safety remains central to its operations.

The advisory reflects a broader trend across regional airlines, where schedules are being managed carefully to balance operational continuity with changing conditions. Travellers are being encouraged to stay updated and plan ahead, with flexibility now a key part of the travel experience.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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Related Topics:
India UAE travelUS-Israel-Iran war

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