UAE-India travel: IndiGo updates flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on March 22

Airline urges passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport
Indian carrier IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, saying its teams are working round the clock to support passengers and help reunite them with their families as the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve.
In a statement, the airline said it will operate select flights on March 22, 2026, subject to prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals.
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IndiGo cautioned that flight schedules could change at short notice and urged travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport. The airline said a dedicated contact centre desk has also been set up to assist customers with queries or travel support.
Dubai (DXB) – Flights from Mumbai (6E 1453), Abu Dhabi (6E 1454)
Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Flights from Mumbai (6E 1401), Delhi (6E 1405), Mumbai (6E 1406)
Sharjah (SHU) – Flight from Hyderabad (6E 1421)
Other international and domestic routes are also operating, including flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Medina, Istanbul, and major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi.
Mumbai – Dubai: 6E 1453 | Dubai – Mumbai: 6E 1454
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi: 6E 1401 | Abu Dhabi – Mumbai: 6E 1402
Delhi – Abu Dhabi: 6E 1405 | Abu Dhabi – Delhi: 6E 1406
Hyderabad – Sharjah: 6E 1421 | Sharjah – Hyderabad: 6E 1422
All flights are subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations. Travellers are encouraged to monitor the airline’s website for the latest updates.
The airline emphasised that operational decisions are being taken with passenger and crew safety as the top priority. IndiGo added that it remains committed to providing a safe and seamless travel experience during the current regional uncertainty.