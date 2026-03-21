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14 killed in South Korea car plant fire

Fire crews unable to enter Daejeon factory initially amid collapse risk

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AFP
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A fire at a car parts plant in South Korea on March 20 seriously injured at least 21 people and left 14 others missing, authorities said.
A fire at a car parts plant in South Korea on March 20 seriously injured at least 21 people and left 14 others missing, authorities said.
AFP

Fourteen people were killed in a fire in a car parts factory in South Korea that also injured 59 others, authorities told AFP Saturday, updating a previous toll of 11 fatalities.

Fire crews were initially unable to enter the factory in the central city of Daejeon to look for survivors due to the risk of the building collapsing.

The response was also hampered by sodium stored at the site, which can explode if improperly handled, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

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Around 170 workers were at the plant when the fire broke out at about 1:00 pm (0400 GMT) Friday, according to Yonhap.

"We can confirm the latest death toll has risen to 14, with no one reported missing," an official from the interior ministry's department that handles fires and other disasters told AFP.

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire, which spread rapidly. A witness told Yonhap about hearing an explosion.

Fire crews could be seen shooting water onto the site from cranes while a thick column of black smoke filled the sky in images released by Yonhap.

The fire was extinguished by Saturday afternoon.

President Lee Jae Myung visited the site and met bereaved families, promising to provide full support for victims and their families, Yonhap said.

"The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and prepare fundamental measures to prevent such tragedies," Lee wrote on X.

Wealthy South Korea has a patchy record on labour safety, with more than 10,000 worksite deaths between 2000 and 2024, according to official statistics.

In September, South Korea sentenced the CEO of battery maker Aricell to 15 years in prison over one of the country's worst industrial fires.

The 2024 blaze at the lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, south of capital Seoul, killed 22 people, most of them Chinese nationals.

In its verdict, the Suwon District Court said the company had prioritised profit over workers' safety.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 data showed that Emirates operated 368 flights on Friday, 20 March, as the airline continues to increase operations towards pre-crisis levels

Despite the recovery, the airline has indicated that schedule adjustments remain possible, including flight reductions, aircraft swaps or temporary suspensions depending on how the regional situation evolves.

AFP
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