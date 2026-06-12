Etihad links Abu Dhabi to Kraków and Palma, opening fresh leisure and business flows
Etihad Airways has expanded its European network with the launch of two new direct routes from Abu Dhabi to Kraków in Poland and Palma de Mallorca in Spain, strengthening the UAE capital’s position as a global travel hub.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the new routes reflect the airline’s growing ambitions in Europe and create new opportunities for leisure travellers, businesses and regional connectivity.
“We are boosting our network and offering guests more destinations and travel experiences, while making it easier to visit or stop over in Abu Dhabi,” he said.
Kraków becomes Etihad’s second destination in Poland after Warsaw, which launched in June 2025.
The airline said the new route introduces a premium long-haul experience to Southern Poland and makes Etihad the only carrier offering a First cabin between Kraków and the Gulf region.
Known for landmarks including Wawel Castle and its UNESCO-listed Old Town, Kraków is among Europe’s most visited cultural destinations.
Etihad launched its Abu Dhabi–Palma de Mallorca service on June 12, creating what it describes as the first direct connection between Spain’s Balearic Islands and the East.
The route is operated by the Airbus A321LR, featuring private First suites and lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access.
The airline said the new connection improves access to Mallorca, Ibiza and the wider Mediterranean region for travellers from Abu Dhabi and beyond.
Passengers travelling from Poland, Spain and the Balearic Islands will gain direct access to Abu Dhabi and onward connections across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, India and Australia.
Etihad is also promoting stopover opportunities in the UAE capital.
Kraków
• EY163: Abu Dhabi 02:45 → Kraków 06:55 (Mon, Thu, Sat)
• EY164: Kraków 11:20 → Abu Dhabi 19:00 (Mon, Thu, Sat)
Palma de Mallorca
• EY115: Abu Dhabi 02:55 → Palma 08:15 (Tue, Fri, Sun)
• EY116: Palma 10:30 → Abu Dhabi 19:00 (Tue, Fri, Sun)
All services operate using Airbus A321LR aircraft.