Etihad and Condor add Abu Dhabi to Bangkok flights in wider travel deal

Etihad Guest members will soon redeem miles across Condor-operated flights
Dubai: Travellers will get more flight options between Abu Dhabi, Germany and Asia after Etihad Airways and Condor expanded their strategic partnership with a new Bangkok service and a frequent flyer agreement.
Condor will launch flights between Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, making the Thai capital the third route in its planned Abu Dhabi operation after Frankfurt and Berlin.
The agreement also gives Etihad Guest members the ability to redeem miles across Condor-operated flights, opening access to destinations across Europe, North America, the Caribbean and other markets served by the German leisure carrier.
The latest move builds on the strategic partnership announced by Etihad and Condor in December 2025, which already includes a codeshare agreement covering network connectivity and commercial cooperation.
Condor’s upcoming Abu Dhabi flights from Frankfurt and Berlin will be joined by the new Bangkok service, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a transfer point between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The Berlin route will also give the UAE its only direct connection to the German capital, adding a consumer travel angle for passengers flying between the UAE and Germany.
The loyalty agreement gives Etihad Guest members another way to use miles beyond Etihad’s own network.
Etihad Guest miles can already be earned through flights, hotel stays, holidays, retail partners and everyday spending. The new Condor agreement will allow members to redeem miles on Condor-operated services, increasing access to leisure destinations across its network.
The partnership gives Condor passengers access to Etihad’s network through Abu Dhabi, including destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia.
Etihad said the arrangement will support travel to destinations such as Zanzibar and Salalah, while also broadening options for passengers moving between Europe, the UAE and Asia.