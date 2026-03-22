Passengers advised to check flight status and follow official updates
IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as some flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and India are advised to check their flight status and stay updated.
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Mumbai – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Mumbai – Flights 1401 / 1402
Delhi – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Delhi – Flights 1405 / 1406
Mumbai – Dubai / Dubai – Mumbai – Flights 1453 / 1454
Passengers are urged to check flight status online before heading to the airport (http://bit.ly/31paVKQ) and follow notifications sent to their registered contact details. IndiGo has also set up a dedicated support desk to assist travellers with queries.
The airline stressed that all operations are being coordinated closely with authorities to ensure a safe and seamless travel experience.
Flights remain subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.