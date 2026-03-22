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UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues flight updates for March 23

Passengers advised to check flight status and follow official updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 23
IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 23
IndiGo/X

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as some flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Passengers travelling between the UAE and India are advised to check their flight status and stay updated.

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UAE–India flight updates for March 23:

  • Mumbai – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Mumbai – Flights 1401 / 1402

  • Delhi – Abu Dhabi / Abu Dhabi – Delhi – Flights 1405 / 1406

  • Mumbai – Dubai / Dubai – Mumbai – Flights 1453 / 1454

Passengers are urged to check flight status online before heading to the airport (http://bit.ly/31paVKQ) and follow notifications sent to their registered contact details. IndiGo has also set up a dedicated support desk to assist travellers with queries.

The airline stressed that all operations are being coordinated closely with authorities to ensure a safe and seamless travel experience.

Flights remain subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulations.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelIndia UAE travelUS-Israel-Iran war

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