Flight status for March 22: Check these updates before you fly out or into UAE

Latest updates issued by flights changing routes because of war or weather disruptions
Dubai: Airlines operating in and out of the UAE warned of continued disruption on Sunday, as unstable weather and regional airspace constraints forced delays, cancellations and rerouting across multiple networks.
Carriers including IndiGo, flydubai and Air Arabia advised passengers to check flight status before departure and avoid travelling to airports without confirmed bookings, citing rapidly shifting schedules.
India’s IndiGo said it was modifying flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with delays and cancellations expected through the day.
The airline linked the disruption to a combination of adverse weather and airspace restrictions, urging passengers to monitor real-time updates and plan for additional travel time.
flydubai warned that poor visibility and unstable conditions could lead to delays, rerouting and last-minute schedule changes.
The carrier said operations remain fluid, with adjustments being made as conditions evolve across affected routes.
Air Arabia issued a similar advisory, stating that adverse weather may disrupt flights across parts of its network.
The airline said some services could be delayed or cancelled, and advised passengers to rely on digital channels for the latest updates.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Separately, Philippine Airlines said it would suspend its Dubai–Doha service until April 30, pointing to ongoing regional instability.
The airline said affected passengers could opt for rebooking, refunds or travel credits.
The latest disruptions follow earlier adjustments by UAE-based airlines, including Emirates, Etihad and flydubai, which began modifying schedules ahead of the weekend.
Those changes were driven by airspace closures and safety considerations, prompting cancellations and rerouting to avoid affected areas.
The overlapping impact of weather volatility and regional constraints has left flight schedules across the UAE in flux, with airlines continuing to revise operations in real time.
For passengers, the immediate priority remains verifying flight status before heading to the airport, as conditions continue to evolve.
The caps, introduced during a period of disruption, had limited how much airlines could charge on key routes. Their removal is expected to ease financial pressure on carriers dealing with rising fuel costs and operational constraints, though it may also lead to higher ticket prices in the near term.
Industry body Federation of Indian Airlines, representing major carriers such as IndiGo and Air India, warned the rule could force airlines to recover lost ancillary revenue through higher fares, calling the measure potentially “counterproductive” despite its passenger-friendly intent.