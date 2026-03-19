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UAE flight status update March 19: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia update schedules

Passengers urged not to go to airports without confirmed flights as schedules shift

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers are urged to check flight status online and travel only with confirmed bookings; airlines offer rebooking and refunds, with safety as the top priority.
Passengers are urged to check flight status online and travel only with confirmed bookings; airlines offer rebooking and refunds, with safety as the top priority.
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Dubai: Flights in the UAE are operating at a steady but limited pace, as airlines continue to adjust schedules following regional disruptions.

Data from Cirium, an aviation data analysis company, show that on March 18, cancellation rates eased compared with earlier in the crisis, with 26.5 per cent of flights from the region cancelled, down from peaks of over 65 per cent in early March.

UAE carriers are proving more resilient than some regional peers. Emirates cancelled just 5.3 per cent of its flights on March 18. In total, close to half of all scheduled departures from the Middle East — more than 30,900 flights — have been cancelled since February 28, underlining the scale of disruption to regional aviation.

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UAE travel update, March 19

Airports advisory

Passengers in the UAE are urged not to proceed to airports unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.

Travellers should continue to contact their airline for the latest updates regarding flight status and timings to avoid unnecessary trips or disruptions.

UAE airline updates

Etihad

Etihad Airways has resumed a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6-31, operating flights between Abu Dhabi and several key destinations. The airline reminded passengers that this is a phased resumption, and the schedule is being expanded carefully and responsibly as conditions allow.

The airline is operating flights to at least 40 destinations today, including London, Paris, Madrid, Toronto, Chicago, Rome, Munich, Dublin, New York, Kochi, Kozhikode, and many more.

“We are monitoring the situation continuously and will update our schedule as the position develops," it said.

The airline said it is accommodating guests with existing bookings and has also opened tickets for sale on available flights.

All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. The airline said additional destinations will be added as conditions improve.

Emirates

Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. The airline said it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust operations as needed.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive notifications of any changes.

The airline urges all travellers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

  • Flights can be rebooked for travel up to May 31, 2026.

  • Refund requests can be submitted online via emirates.com.

  • Passengers with connecting flights in Dubai should not travel to the airport unless their new flights are confirmed.

  • Manage Your Booking online or via the Emirates App for changes and updates.

  • High volume of calls; passengers encouraged to use online tools for efficiency.

flydubai

Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed operations with a reduced schedule.

The airline has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have confirmation that their flight is operating, has been rebooked, or a revised check-in time has been issued.

The airline said it continues to work with authorities to ensure a safe resumption of operations.

Update on UAE entry: The ICP allows UAE residents outside the country, whose residency permits expired on or after Feb 28, to return without a valid re-entry or residency permit until Mar 31.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to approvals.

The airline is operating flights to select destinations in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Europe until April 15.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled can rebook, request a credit voucher, or opt for a full refund. Travellers are advised to check updates and keep their contact details current.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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