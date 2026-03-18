UAE flight status March 18: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia update schedules

Check flight status before travelling; rebooking and refunds available, safety is priority
UAE carriers have resumed limited flight operations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah following partial reopening of regional airspace.
Passengers are urged to check flight status online and only travel to airports if their booking is confirmed, as schedules remain subject to change.
Airlines including Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia are offering rebooking and refund options for affected travellers, with safety remaining the highest priority.
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Airports advisory: Passengers in the UAE are urged not to proceed to airports unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.
Travellers should continue to contact their airline for the latest updates regarding flight status and timings to avoid unnecessary trips or disruptions.
Etihad is operating a limited schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers with prior bookings are being accommodated as soon as possible, and new tickets are available online. The airline continues to coordinate with authorities to ensure flights operate only when all safety criteria are met.
Operating limited flights to select destinations from Abu Dhabi.
Guests with bookings from Feb 28–Mar 31, 2026 can rebook free until May 15.
Refunds available for affected passengers via etihad.com/manage.
Online check-in unavailable until March 21; arrive early at the airport.
Updates and flight status alerts sent directly to affected passengers.
Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule from Dubai. Passengers booked to travel between Feb 28 and Apr 15 whose flights have been disrupted can rebook on alternate flights or request a refund. The airline urges all travellers to check their flight status before going to the airport.
Flights can be rebooked for travel up to May 31, 2026.
Refund requests can be submitted online via emirates.com.
Passengers with connecting flights in Dubai should not travel to the airport unless their new flights are confirmed.
Manage Your Booking online or via the Emirates App for changes and updates.
High volume of calls; passengers encouraged to use online tools for efficiency.
flydubai has resumed operations with a reduced schedule. Customers are advised not to travel to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed, rebooked, or they have received a revised check-in time. Safety remains the airline’s highest priority.
Passengers with bookings from 28 Feb–31 Mar 2026 can rebook within 30 days with no penalty.
Full refunds available for affected flights.
Travel only if flight confirmation has been received.
Regularly check flight status and operational updates before travelling.
Contact travel agents if booked via third parties for support with rebooking/refunds.
UAE entry: The ICP allows UAE residents outside the country, whose residency permits expired on or after Feb 28, 2026, to return without a valid re-entry or residency permit until Mar 31, 2026.
Air Arabia has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, including destinations in India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and more.
Destinations:
Europe: Vienna (Austria), Athens (Greece), Milan-Bergamo (Italy), Istanbul, Trabzon (Turkey)
Africa: Assiut, Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo-Sphinx (Egypt), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Nairobi (Kenya), Entebbe (Uganda)
Asia: Chittagong, Dhaka (Bangladesh), Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram (India), Amman (Jordan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Kathmandu (Nepal), Muscat, Salalah (Oman), Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta (Pakistan), Abha, Al-Jouf, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Jizan, Riyadh, Tabuk (Saudi Arabia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Bangkok (Thailand), Tashkent (Uzbekistan)
Passengers on cancelled flights can rebook, get a full credit voucher, or request a refund.
Keep contact details updated to receive alerts about flight changes.
Safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.
UAE carriers continue to gradually restore operations while ensuring passenger safety remains the top priority. Passengers are encouraged to monitor airline websites and apps for real-time updates and follow official guidance to avoid disruptions.