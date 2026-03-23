UAE flight updates March 23: Weather advisory, latest schedule and travel guidance

Passengers urged to check flight status and allow extra time for travel
UAE airlines are running a limited flight schedule to key destinations as weather disruptions and regional conditions continue to affect operations. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling, follow official airline updates, and only go to airports with confirmed bookings.
Adverse weather is expected to impact flights over the coming days. Airlines including flydubai and Air Arabia recommend allowing extra time for journeys, keeping contact details up to date, and using online booking tools for rebooking or refunds to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience.
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Etihad is operating a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to major destinations. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated, while tickets for new travel remain available at etihad.com.
Travelling to the airport: Only head to the airport if you have a confirmed booking or have been contacted directly by Etihad.
Stay safe online: Watch out for fake accounts requesting sensitive information. Etihad will never ask for passwords, payment details, or one-time codes via social media.
Guest reminders:
Check your flight status at etihad.com/flight-status
Keep contact details updated at etihad.com/manage
Tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel between February 28 – April 15,2026 can be rebooked or refunded free of charge until May 15, 2026
Network expansion: Etihad has launched new services to Charlotte and Kabul, offering enhanced long-haul comfort and connectivity.
Emirates is operating a limited number of flights due to regional situation. Passengers are advised to check emirates.com for the latest schedules and operational updates.
Customer options:
Rebook flights up to 31 May 2026
Request a refund via emirat.es/refund
Travel agents can assist with bookings made through them
Before travelling: Confirm flight status, update contact details, and monitor emails for cancellations or changes.
flydubai has issued a travel advisory warning of potential disruption to flights as unstable weather conditions are forecast across the UAE in the coming days.
The airline said the expected weather could affect its operations at Dubai International Airport as well as flights arriving and departing from the hub.
Operations have resumed on a limited schedule.
Traveller guidance:
Only travel with a confirmed flight
Check your flight status and update contact info online
Options include rebooking up to 30 days or full refunds via Manage Booking
Adverse weather is expected across the UAE in the coming days, which may affect flights at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports. Passengers are advised to take precautions and check updates before travelling:
Check your flight status before heading to the airport
Travel only with a confirmed booking
Keep your contact details updated via website
Safety remains the top priority
Air Arabia is operating selected routes from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah until April 15, 2026.
Destinations include: Vienna, Dhaka, Cairo, Addis Ababa, Athens, Mumbai, Delhi, Milan, Istanbul, Riyadh, Bangkok, and more.
One free date change within 30 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment
Manage your booking online or through your travel agent to receive updates and notifications.
Adverse weather may affect operations across UAE airports. Allow extra time, check your flight status, and do not travel without confirmation. Safety remains the top priority.
Official sources: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia.