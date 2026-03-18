Air India and Air India Express ramp up GCC operations with additional flights

Scheduled and non-scheduled flights ensure seamless travel to UAE and Saudi Arabia
Dubai: Air India and Air India Express are set to operate a total of 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the GCC countries on March 19, 2026.
Alongside regular services, the airlines will operate 32 additional non-scheduled flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These flights are subject to slot availability and local conditions at departure points and have received all necessary approvals from Indian and regional authorities.
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Scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat will continue as planned. A total of 16 flights will run between India and Jeddah, with Air India operating return services from Delhi and Mumbai, and Air India Express flying from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kozhikode.
Air India Express will also operate six flights to Muscat, covering Delhi, Kozhikode, and Mumbai.
Passengers on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can rebook for a future date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. Those travelling from any UAE station can also rebook onto Air India Express’ additional flights to India without additional charges.
All other Air India flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and other destinations are operating as scheduled.
Summary of schedule for March 19, 2026: