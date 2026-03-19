UAE–India travel: Air India and Air India Express add extra flights on March 19

Air India and Air India Express will operate a mix of scheduled and non-scheduled flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Key sectors include flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram. In total, 30 additional non-scheduled flights will run from the UAE to India, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.