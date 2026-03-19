UAE–India travel: Air India and Air India Express add extra flights on March 19

More flights, more options for UAE travellers to India
Air India and Air India Express will operate their regular services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kozhikode on Thursday, March 19.
In addition, a total of 30 extra flights will run between the UAE and India, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals, to meet increased passenger demand.
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Scheduled services continue from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kozhikode.
30 extra non-scheduled flights will operate, depending on slot availability and approvals.
Air India group to operate 48 flights to West Asia on March 19
Air India and Air India Express will run a total of 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region, including Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh and other destinations.
Jeddah: 16 flights between India and Jeddah — Air India operates return services from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express flies from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kozhikode.
Muscat: Air India Express runs 6 scheduled flights from Delhi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.
Riyadh: Air India operates 2 return flights from Delhi.
Air India and Air India Express will operate a mix of scheduled and non-scheduled flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Key sectors include flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram. In total, 30 additional non-scheduled flights will run from the UAE to India, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.
On top of scheduled services, 30 non-scheduled flights will operate between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, conducted with necessary permissions from Indian and local authorities.
All flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions continue as scheduled.
Passengers on temporarily suspended routes can rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund.
Air India: Rebooking or cancellation via airindia.com or 24x7 hotline: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999.
Air India Express: UAE passengers can rebook on additional commercial flights at no extra cost.
AI assistant Tia: Rebook via WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
The airline is proactively contacting passengers via registered mobile numbers—travellers are advised to ensure their numbers are up to date.
Air India group is exploring further ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia to provide travellers with additional options.