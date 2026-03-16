flydubai gradually restoring flights after disruptions at Dubai Airport

The airline said that some scheduled flights have been affected by the earlier halt in operations, and passengers will be notified if their flights are cancelled or rescheduled.

Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams contained the "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office. Emirates had also suspended its operations; however, it resumed some of its flights after 10 am.

“Some scheduled flights have been affected by the temporary suspension of operations. We are contacting customers who have been impacted to notify them if their flight has been cancelled or rescheduled.”

Travellers can rebook on another flight to the same destination within 30 days of their original travel date or cancel their booking for a full refund to the original form of payment or a voucher.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.