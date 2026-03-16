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flydubai gradually restoring flights after disruptions at Dubai Airport

Passengers advised not to travel to airport without flight confirmation

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The airline also advised travellers to regularly check flight status updates and ensure their contact details are up to date through the Manage Your Booking section on its website.
The airline also advised travellers to regularly check flight status updates and ensure their contact details are up to date through the Manage Your Booking section on its website.
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Dubai: flydubai will gradually resume flight operations with a reduced schedule, following a temporary suspension that disrupted several services.

The airline said that some scheduled flights have been affected by the earlier halt in operations, and passengers will be notified if their flights are cancelled or rescheduled.

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The airline stressed that passenger have been advised not to travel to the airport unless they have confirmation that their flight is operating.

“Some scheduled flights have been affected by the temporary suspension of operations. We are contacting customers who have been impacted to notify them if their flight has been cancelled or rescheduled.”

It added, “Customers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have received confirmation that their flight is operating, has been rebooked or received a revised check-in time.”

The airline said it continues to coordinate with authorities and industry partners as it resumes services.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We continue to work closely with our stakeholders and authorities to ensure the safe resumption of our operations.”

Early Monday morning, the Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident near Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest airport. DMO said the incident affected one of the airport’s fuel tanks.

Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams contained the "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office. Emirates had also suspended its operations; however, it resumed some of its flights after 10 am.

What can passengers do?

flydubai said passengers booked to travel between February 28 and March 31 can change or cancel their bookings without penalty.

Travellers can rebook on another flight to the same destination within 30 days of their original travel date or cancel their booking for a full refund to the original form of payment or a voucher.

Passengers who booked through travel agents have been asked to contact them directly for rebooking or refund options.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will continue to publish updates as soon as we have any new information.”

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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