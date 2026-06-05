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IndiGo extends suspension of Kuwait flights amid airspace closure

Airline issues travel advisory, cites guidance from authorities

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Flights to and from Kuwait halted indefinitely as airline cites safety concerns
Flights to and from Kuwait halted indefinitely as airline cites safety concerns

IndiGo has announced the continued suspension of all flights to and from Kuwait due to the ongoing closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said the suspension will remain in effect “until further notice” following guidance from Kuwaiti authorities.

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The airline said it understands the disruption caused to passengers and expressed regret over the inconvenience, adding that safety of customers and crew remains its top priority.

IndiGo said its teams are in continuous coordination with relevant aviation authorities and are monitoring the situation closely to resume operations once conditions permit.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also said support teams remain available to assist travellers affected by the disruption.

Related Topics:
indiaKuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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