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UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues March 24 update, flags flight schedule changes as Middle East situation evolves

Passengers advised to check flight status amid shifting schedules and updates

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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IndiGo urges passengers to check flight status.
IndiGo urges passengers to check flight status.
IANS

Dubai: IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning of possible changes to flight schedules amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, urging passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline said flights scheduled for March 25 are expected to operate, while teams continue to manage operations and support passengers through any adjustments.

Schedules remain subject to change

Airlines across the region are adjusting schedules in response to changing conditions, with flight timings and routings subject to revision at short notice.

IndiGo said it is closely monitoring developments and working with relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.

“Your safety and well-being continue to guide every decision we make, and we are in constant communication with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.”

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Passengers advised to stay updated

Travellers have been asked to rely on real-time updates shared through registered contact details, while also checking the airline’s official flight status channels before departure.

“To keep you informed, timely updates are being shared on your registered contact details. Should you need any assistance, our support teams remain readily available to help.”

Passengers flying in the coming days are advised to allow extra time for travel, monitor updates closely and be prepared for potential changes to departure timings.

With flight schedules remaining dynamic, staying informed will be key to avoiding disruptions and ensuring smoother travel plans.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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