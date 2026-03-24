Passengers advised to check flight status amid shifting schedules and updates
Dubai: IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning of possible changes to flight schedules amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, urging passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.
The airline said flights scheduled for March 25 are expected to operate, while teams continue to manage operations and support passengers through any adjustments.
Airlines across the region are adjusting schedules in response to changing conditions, with flight timings and routings subject to revision at short notice.
IndiGo said it is closely monitoring developments and working with relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.
“Your safety and well-being continue to guide every decision we make, and we are in constant communication with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.”
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Travellers have been asked to rely on real-time updates shared through registered contact details, while also checking the airline’s official flight status channels before departure.
“To keep you informed, timely updates are being shared on your registered contact details. Should you need any assistance, our support teams remain readily available to help.”
Passengers flying in the coming days are advised to allow extra time for travel, monitor updates closely and be prepared for potential changes to departure timings.
With flight schedules remaining dynamic, staying informed will be key to avoiding disruptions and ensuring smoother travel plans.