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Kuwait denies reports of flight resumption as airport closure continues

Airport remains closed, no official approval for flight resumption issued yet

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait denies reports of flight resumption as airport closure continues
ANI

Dubai: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has denied reports claiming that flights have resumed at Kuwait International Airport, stressing that no official approvals have been issued yet.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that the airport has remained closed since February 28 due to the prevailing political and security situation in the region.

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Officials urged the public to verify information through official and accredited sources, warning against the spread of misinformation.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, adding that any developments regarding airport operations will be communicated promptly via its official channels.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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