Kuwait exempts stranded government employees from work due to airspace closures

The decision aims to support employees stranded outside the country
Dubai: Kuwait has exempted government employees stranded abroad from work duties after regional airspace closures disrupted travel, allowing the period of absence to be counted as official working time until they are able to return to the country.
The Civil Service Commission announced the measure on Sunday, saying it had contacted government ministries, public authorities and institutions to address the situation of employees unable to return to Kuwait because of exceptional regional circumstances.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the commission said the decision aims to support employees stranded outside the country due to the ongoing disruptions.
Under the directive, the period during which employees are unable to return will be treated as actual working time until they are able to travel back to Kuwait after the reopening of airspace or by other available means.
The commission said the duration of the exemption will be determined after the end of the employee’s authorised leave or holiday period during which they were originally expected to return. The employee’s direct supervisor or a higher-level manager will assess the situation before referring it to the relevant administrative department.
Employees seeking to have the period recognised as official working time must also submit documentation proving their presence outside Kuwait during the disruption, the commission said.
The measure comes as travel across parts of the region has been affected by airspace closures and wider security developments.