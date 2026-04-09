Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel, citing truce violations after deadly strikes in Lebanon
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Saudi foreign ministry said Thursday, in the first official contact between the countries since Tehran launched strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.
"The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which was issued the day after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
Israel's military said Thursday it had struck and killed a close adviser to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem in Beirut a day earlier, when Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon.
"Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," a military statement said.
Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a stirring video on his social media, amplifying a message of resilience and promise from the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Originally posted by the Instagram community page ‘Dubai’, the video opens with a widely recognised quote by the President: “The UAE is attractive. The UAE is beautiful.”
It then carries a heartfelt prayer: “May God protect the UAE and protect its people and protect everyone in it,” before ending on a note of reassurance: “And I promise everyone that we will emerge stronger.”
Spain will reopen its embassy in Iran, which was closed in March due to the war, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday, following the truce reached between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
"I have given instructions to our ambassador in Tehran to return, to resume his post and reopen the Spanish embassy in Tehran, and for us to contribute through all the means available to us, including from Iran's own capital, to efforts for peace," he told reporters in Madrid.
Beijing said on Thursday that Lebanon's sovereignty "should not be violated" after Israel carried out strikes on the country, threatening a fragile truce.
"Lebanon's sovereignty and security should not be violated. The safety of civilian lives and property must be guaranteed," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference, adding Beijing urged restraint and "a cooling down of the regional situation".
Britain's foreign minister said Thursday the UK "strongly" wanted to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire in the Middle East as Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"We do want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon. I'm deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon yesterday," Yvette Cooper told Sky News.
"We've seen the humanitarian consequences, the huge mass displacement of people in Lebanon. So we do strongly want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon," she said.
Cooper's comments came as Starmer arrived in the UAE on the second leg of his visit to the Gulf to meet with regional leaders in an effort to bolster the ceasefire in the Middle East war.
France's foreign minister on Thursday condemned "unacceptable" Israeli strikes on Lebanon, warning they could undermine the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.
"These attacks are all the more unacceptable as they undermine the temporary ceasefire reached yesterday between the United States and Iran," Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio, a day after Lebanon reported Israeli strikes killed at least 182 people and wounded 890.
An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday night ahead of talks with the United States, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said.
"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said in a post on X.
Trump says American forces would remain deployed in and around Iran until Tehran fully complies with what he called the "real agreement," threatening an unprecedented military response if the deal falls through.
"If for any reason it is not complied with, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin' Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in the capital at short notice from Thursday, authorities said, ahead of talks between the United States and Iran due to take place in Islamabad.
No reason was given in the notification issued by the Islamabad district administration late Wednesday, but authorities in the capital have often announced holidays or restrictions for security reasons ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.
Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Defence announced that the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas across the country yesterday, particularly the capital Beirut, has risen to 254, with 1,165 people injured.
In a statement, the Directorate said its teams carried out rescue operations, evacuated the injured and transported the dead from the targeted sites, in addition to rescuing a number of individuals trapped under the rubble under extremely dangerous and complex field conditions.
It added that specialised teams continue search and rescue operations and debris removal at several locations, indicating that the toll is likely to rise as field operations continue.
The United Nations secretary-general on Wednesday warned that ongoing Israeli military activity in Lebanon "poses a grave risk" to the fragile US-Iran truce, his spokesperson said in a statement.
"The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities," UN chief Antonio Guterres's spokesman said.
The Lebanese health ministry reported that 182 people were killed and 890 wounded by Israeli strikes on Wednesday.
The Arab Parliament has condemned the attacks carried out by Israeli occupation forces against Lebanon, warning that the escalation is a deliberate attempt to drag the region into "widespread chaos" and instability.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stated that the military actions have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and injuries, alongside significant material damage. He characterised the offensive as a flagrant violation of international law and established norms, noting that the strikes appear designed to undermine ongoing international efforts to de-escalate the situation.
Ahmed Al Yamahi called for immediate intervention from the international community to halt the targeting of vital facilities, civilian sites, and infrastructure. He further reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Lebanon, pledging support for the country as it attempts to overcome the current crisis.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon said its military unit fired rockets towards Israel in response to ceasefire "violation".
Trump is considering a plan to punish Nato members he believes were unhelpful to the US and Israel in the Iran War, removing US troops out of member countries deemed unhelpful to the war effort, as per US media reports.
Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway.
Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait, through which one-fifth of the world's oil usually passes, as part of a two-week truce.
"All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement quoted by local media.
The statement shared instructions for an alternative entry and exit route through the strait.
Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, received a telephone call from José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain.
The leaders of Qatar and France discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the Iran-US ceasefire agreement, and international efforts to solidify the truce. During the phone call between Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, they discussed the political and economic implications of the truce.
Both sides emphasised the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that guarantees a permanent ceasefire involving all parties, especially given its impact on the stability of global energy markets and international maritime traffic, and the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and freedom of navigation.
Iran has warns it will "respond" if Israeli attacks on Lebanon don't stop immediately.
Earlier, Israel and the US said Lebanon is not included in a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel struck "the greatest blow" to Hezbollah in strikes on Wednesday.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump will "continue to discuss" with Netanyahu the idea of including Lebanon in an Iran war ceasefire deal. Beirut was drawn into the war after Iran-backed group Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, launched attacks on Israel.
Amid conflicting claims, the fragile two-week truce between Iran and the United States hangs in the balance, with Tehran threatening to resume hostilities as Israel launched a major bombardment of Lebanon.
Washington and Tehran both claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and sparked global economic upheaval.
At the same time, Iran has warned ships near the Strait of Hormuz that they must seek permission from its naval forces before transiting the critical waterway, underscoring Tehran’s continued grip over the strategic chokepoint despite a ceasefire agreement.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Thursday a national day of mourning after Israeli strikes shook the country and killed more than 100 people, according to a preliminary toll from the health ministry.
In a statement, the prime minister's office said Thursday will be "a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians", ordering the closure of public administrations and the lowering of flags.
Salam's office said he was engaged in diplomatic outreach "to mobilise all of Lebanon's political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine".
Day 40: Trump agrees to suspend attack on Iran by two weeks
Day 39: UAE, Qatar on alert as Trump's deadline nears
Day 38: Iran and US receive draft proposal for war ceasefire
Day 37: Second F-15E crew member rescued in Iran
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured