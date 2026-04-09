Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Saudi foreign ministry said Thursday, in the first official contact between the countries since Tehran launched strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.

"The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which was issued the day after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.