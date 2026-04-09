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Hezbollah says fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation of ceasefire'

Group says strike on Israel's near Manara kibbutz answers Israeli ceasefire violation

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AFP
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Hezbollah militants march in a parade in a file photo.
Hezbollah militants march in a parade in a file photo.
AP

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said Thursday it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its "violation" of the US-Iran truce. 

It came a day after the Lebanese group said it has a "right" to respond to a deadly wave of Israeli strikes across Lebanon.

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement," Hezbollah targeted the Israeli kibbutz of Manara near the border with Lebanon "with a rocket barrage" early Thursday, Hezbollah said in a statement.

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