Hezbollah says fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation of ceasefire'

Group says strike on Israel's near Manara kibbutz answers Israeli ceasefire violation
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said Thursday it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its "violation" of the US-Iran truce.
It came a day after the Lebanese group said it has a "right" to respond to a deadly wave of Israeli strikes across Lebanon.
"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement," Hezbollah targeted the Israeli kibbutz of Manara near the border with Lebanon "with a rocket barrage" early Thursday, Hezbollah said in a statement.