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Pakistan declares Islamabad holidays ahead of US-Iran talks

No reason was given in the notification issued by the Islamabad district administration

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AFP
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Pakistan declares Islamabad holidays ahead of US-Iran talks

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in the capital at short notice from Thursday, authorities said, ahead of talks between the United States and Iran due to take place in Islamabad.

No reason was given in the notification issued by the Islamabad district administration late Wednesday, but authorities in the capital have often announced holidays or restrictions for security reasons ahead of high-profile diplomatic events.

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Pakistan has been preparing for high-stakes talks involving US and Iranian representatives over the war in the Middle East, with the White House saying Vice President JD Vance will be leading a team to the negotiations in Islamabad "this weekend".

The holidays on Thursday and Friday apply only to the Islamabad Capital Territory, the notice posted by Islamabad's district commissioner on Wednesday said.

The notification said offices providing essential services would remain open, including police, hospitals and power and gas utilities.

"Essential services will remain operational," the deputy commissioner's office said in a statement posted on X, advising residents to "plan their activities accordingly".

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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