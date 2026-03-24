GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

How Pakistan emerges as key mediator in US-Iran war, what we know so far

Backchannel diplomacy and delayed strikes highlight Pakistan’s rising mediation role

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Left), US President Donald Trump, and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, on September 25, 2025. — X/@PakPMO
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Left), US President Donald Trump, and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, on September 25, 2025. — X/@PakPMO

Dubai: As the US-Israel war on Iran enters its fourth week, Pakistan is rapidly positioning itself as a central diplomatic player, with officials and international reports pointing to Islamabad’s growing role as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran in efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict.

A coordinated push involving Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt has already yielded early results, with US President Donald Trump announcing a limited, five-day pause in planned strikes on Iran’s energy and power infrastructure. While fighting continues on multiple fronts, the delay is being seen as the first tangible outcome of intensified backchannel diplomacy.

What is happening

Diplomatic activity has accelerated behind the scenes as the conflict risks spiralling into a broader regional war, particularly around critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan has emerged as one of a small group of countries relaying messages between the United States and Iran, at a time when direct engagement remains politically constrained for both sides.

Senior Pakistani leadership has been in active contact with both capitals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing the need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue. Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reportedly spoke with US President Donlad Trump on Sunday around the time the US announced its decision to defer strikes.

At the same time, indirect exchanges have been taking place between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt acting as intermediaries conveying positions between the two sides.

What we know so far

Pause in escalation: The US has delayed strikes on key Iranian infrastructure, describing recent talks as “productive” but still preliminary.

Indirect diplomacy: There is no confirmed direct contact between Washington and Tehran; all communication is being routed through intermediaries.

Pakistan’s expanding role: Islamabad has been delivering messages between both sides for some time, but its engagement has intensified as the conflict nears critical escalation points.

Possible talks in Islamabad: Reports suggest Pakistan could host high-level talks later this week, potentially involving US Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian leadership, though this remains unconfirmed. However, the White House did not confirm it.

Iran’s cautious stance: Tehran has publicly denied negotiations, insisting any resolution must include security guarantees, reparations and recognition of its rights.

Regional coordination: Turkiye and Egypt are working alongside Pakistan, forming what officials describe as a “strategic diplomatic conduit” to bridge gaps between the two adversaries.

Why Pakistan is central

Analysts say Pakistan’s relevance stems from its rare ability to maintain working relationships with both Washington and Tehran. Its geographic proximity to Iran, combined with long-standing diplomatic and security ties across the region, gives Islamabad both urgency and access.

This dual positioning has allowed Pakistan to act as a “go-between,” especially as mistrust prevents direct engagement. Officials describe its role as that of a “net regional stabiliser,” focused on shifting the conversation from military escalation to political resolution.

There are also indications that Pakistan’s efforts may be aligned with broader regional backing, particularly from Gulf partners, further strengthening its credibility as a mediator.

What happens next

Despite early signs of progress, the path to a ceasefire remains uncertain. The current pause in US strikes is conditional and limited, and Iran has yet to signal readiness for formal negotiations.

However, with diplomatic channels now active and multiple intermediaries engaged, attention is likely to shift from the battlefield to negotiation tables, potentially in Islamabad.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Washington.

Trump warns Iran: 48-hour ultimatum on Strait of Hormuz

2m read
An Iranian man walks along the phase 15-16 of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf. File photo taken on January 22, 2014.

Trump's South Pars remarks: US, Israel in sync on war?

2m read
US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2026.

US Senate rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers

3m read
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Washington.

Trump claims Iran was preparing to attack first

3m read