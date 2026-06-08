Trump calls for calm, presses Netanyahu for restraint after Iran missile attack

Fragile ceasefire at risk as Washington urges restraint amid rising tensions
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone as tensions threatened to flare again following Iranian missile attacks on Israel, according to a US official cited by Axios.
The reported call came at a critical moment for a fragile ceasefire that Washington has been trying to preserve after weeks of escalating confrontation involving Iran, Israel and US forces in the region.
Earlier, Trump told Axios he intended to call Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate against the latest Iranian strikes, signaling concern that further military action could unravel ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Neither the White House nor Netanyahu's office immediately commented on the reported conversation, leaving the substance of the discussion unclear.
The call underscores the delicate balancing act facing Washington as it seeks to maintain its support for Israel while preventing the conflict from spiraling into a wider regional war.
Any major Israeli retaliation could trigger another round of Iranian attacks and jeopardize negotiations aimed at extending the ceasefire and addressing broader security concerns across the Middle East.
The reported exchange also comes amid renewed U.S. diplomacy involving Iran, Israel and Lebanon, with officials racing to contain multiple flashpoints from the Strait of Hormuz to the Israel-Lebanon border.