Passengers travelling through the UAE on March 24 are being advised to stay updated on flight schedules as unstable weather, regional developments and airline advisories continue to affect travel plans. From potential delays and schedule changes to fuel price updates and security developments, here are the key UAE updates to know today.

Passengers flying out of the UAE on March 24 are being advised to allow extra travel time as airlines warn of possible delays due to unstable weather and evolving regional developments. With rain, strong winds and reduced visibility expected between March 23 and 27, travellers should check flight status regularly, update contact details with airlines and arrive early at airports to avoid disruptions.

Petrol and diesel prices for April are expected to reflect recent global oil market movements after crude prices dropped amid easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, following a slight increase in fuel prices during March.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has urged students, families and schools to maintain strong digital discipline during the current remote learning period, stressing the importance of relying on official sources and ensuring safe and responsible online behaviour.

Dubai Miracle Garden has reintroduced complimentary entry for UAE resident families until March 31 , allowing visitors to enjoy the attraction before the season ends, with the last free entry permitted at 6pm each day.

IndiGo has confirmed that selected UAE–India flights are operating on March 24 but warned passengers that schedules may change at short notice due to ongoing regional developments, urging travellers to stay updated before heading to the airport.

Authorities confirmed that UAE air defence systems engaged seven ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs on March 23 , with thousands of aerial threats intercepted since the start of the escalation, highlighting continued regional security concerns.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber warned that weaponising the Strait of Hormuz would amount to economic terrorism , saying any disruption to the critical shipping route would have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and economies.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated that the UAE will not be blackmailed by terrorists , stressing the country’s sovereign right to make strategic security decisions amid ongoing regional tensions.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.