GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 25: What UAE residents need to know on March 24

Today's updates span flight schedules, fuel prices, security developments and much more

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Stay informed with essential UAE updates covering travel, fuel, security and more.
Stay informed with essential UAE updates covering travel, fuel, security and more.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Passengers travelling through the UAE on March 24 are being advised to stay updated on flight schedules as unstable weather, regional developments and airline advisories continue to affect travel plans. From potential delays and schedule changes to fuel price updates and security developments, here are the key UAE updates to know today.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

UAE flight status March 24: Delays expected, schedule updates and weather alerts

Passengers flying out of the UAE on March 24 are being advised to allow extra travel time as airlines warn of possible delays due to unstable weather and evolving regional developments. With rain, strong winds and reduced visibility expected between March 23 and 27, travellers should check flight status regularly, update contact details with airlines and arrive early at airports to avoid disruptions.

UAE fuel prices for April 2026 may see a shift

Petrol and diesel prices for April are expected to reflect recent global oil market movements after crude prices dropped amid easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, following a slight increase in fuel prices during March.

UAE calls for digital discipline during remote learning

The UAE Cyber Security Council has urged students, families and schools to maintain strong digital discipline during the current remote learning period, stressing the importance of relying on official sources and ensuring safe and responsible online behaviour.

Global airfares remain high amid regional tensions

Air travel costs worldwide continue to rise as fuel prices and flight disruptions linked to Middle East tensions affect airline operations, reduce route availability and push ticket prices higher across major international travel hubs.

Dubai Miracle Garden resumes free entry for UAE families

Dubai Miracle Garden has reintroduced complimentary entry for UAE resident families until March 31, allowing visitors to enjoy the attraction before the season ends, with the last free entry permitted at 6pm each day.

IndiGo issues March 24 flight advisory

IndiGo has confirmed that selected UAE–India flights are operating on March 24 but warned passengers that schedules may change at short notice due to ongoing regional developments, urging travellers to stay updated before heading to the airport.

UAE air defence systems intercept missiles and UAVs

Authorities confirmed that UAE air defence systems engaged seven ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs on March 23, with thousands of aerial threats intercepted since the start of the escalation, highlighting continued regional security concerns.

UAE President discusses regional security with Nato chief

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a call with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss regional military escalation, international security concerns and the impact of tensions on global trade and shipping routes.

Strait of Hormuz threat called economic terrorism

Dr Sultan Al Jaber warned that weaponising the Strait of Hormuz would amount to economic terrorism, saying any disruption to the critical shipping route would have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and economies.

UAE reaffirms firm stance on security

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated that the UAE will not be blackmailed by terrorists, stressing the country’s sovereign right to make strategic security decisions amid ongoing regional tensions.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 24.

UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues updates for March 24

1m read
IndiGo urges travellers to monitor flight status for March 23

UAE–India flights: IndiGo issues updates for March 23

2m read
Air India group, including Air India Express, has announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights. Photo used for illustrative purposes

AI, IX surcharge: How much will UAE-India airfare go up

4m read
Since the UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil market trends.

UAE rates out today: Fuel to get costlier next month?

2m read