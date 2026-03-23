Foreign minister underscores sovereignty and strategic partnerships
Dubai: The UAE has said it will never be blackmailed by terrorists, reaffirming its sovereign right to make strategic security decisions amid ongoing regional tensions.
“We will never be blackmailed by terrorists,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on social media platform X.
The remarks came in response to comments by Gérard Araud, a former French ambassador, who had questioned the UAE’s position on its security partnerships during a period of heightened hostilities in the region.
Araud had cited a report referencing remarks by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, prompting wider discussion over the UAE’s strategic approach.
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In a separate post, Gargash said: “Iran’s attacks on GCC countries have profound geopolitical implications and highlight the threat posed by Tehran as a central focus of strategic thinking in the region.”
“The missiles, drones and aggressive rhetoric are Iranian,” he added. “The result is to strengthen our national capabilities, reinforce collective GCC security, and deepen our security partnerships with Washington. This is the cost of Iran’s miscalculations.”
UAE officials have consistently said the country’s foreign policy is guided by the protection of national interests, the safety of its people and the preservation of regional stability.
The UAE has also reaffirmed the importance of its international partnerships, including with the US, as part of efforts to address evolving security challenges while maintaining a balanced and independent approach.