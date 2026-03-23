GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

We will never be blackmailed by terrorists: Sheikh Abdullah

Foreign minister underscores sovereignty and strategic partnerships

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
WAM

Dubai: The UAE has said it will never be blackmailed by terrorists, reaffirming its sovereign right to make strategic security decisions amid ongoing regional tensions.

“We will never be blackmailed by terrorists,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on social media platform X.

The remarks came in response to comments by Gérard Araud, a former French ambassador, who had questioned the UAE’s position on its security partnerships during a period of heightened hostilities in the region.

Araud had cited a report referencing remarks by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, prompting wider discussion over the UAE’s strategic approach.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery

In a separate post, Gargash said: “Iran’s attacks on GCC countries have profound geopolitical implications and highlight the threat posed by Tehran as a central focus of strategic thinking in the region.”

“The missiles, drones and aggressive rhetoric are Iranian,” he added. “The result is to strengthen our national capabilities, reinforce collective GCC security, and deepen our security partnerships with Washington. This is the cost of Iran’s miscalculations.”

UAE officials have consistently said the country’s foreign policy is guided by the protection of national interests, the safety of its people and the preservation of regional stability.

The UAE has also reaffirmed the importance of its international partnerships, including with the US, as part of efforts to address evolving security challenges while maintaining a balanced and independent approach.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

UAE FM holds phone calls with counterparts, officials

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE FM condemns Iranian terror attacks on UAE

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

1m read