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UAE urges digital discipline among students during remote learning

Cybersecurity Council warns of phishing risks during distance education

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE urges digital discipline among students during remote learning
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Abu Dhabi: The head of the UAE Cyber Security Council has called for stronger digital discipline among students, families and schools during the current period of distance learning, stressing that the situation requires vigilance rather than concern.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti said remote learning is a precautionary measure to ensure the continuity of education, adding that what is needed is closer cooperation between schools, families and students, alongside reliance on official information sources only.

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“The situation does not call for concern, but for greater digital awareness and discipline,” he said, urging students to use only approved educational platforms, avoid suspicious links or applications, update passwords and enable two-factor authentication where possible.

According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Kuwaiti warned of potential cyber risks facing educational institutions, including phishing attempts through fake messages impersonating schools, account breaches due to weak passwords and the use of unauthorised platforms outside official systems.

Families were also cautioned about fraudulent messages claiming to be from schools or universities requesting data updates or directing users to fake platforms, as well as the risk of downloading malicious applications.

Students, meanwhile, were warned about misleading links, fake online classrooms, contact with strangers, cyberbullying and the risks of sharing personal data or academic materials without proper awareness.

The Cyber Security Council advised schools to use clearly defined official platforms, share links only through approved channels, review inactive accounts and access permissions, and report suspicious activity promptly.

Students were also urged not to share passwords, to activate cameras or microphones only within official learning environments and to report any suspicious links or inappropriate behaviour immediately.

Al Kuwaiti also warned against sharing misleading or unrelated content online, including material linked to ongoing conflicts, stressing that cyber threats may include disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing young people or undermining national values.

He called on students to uphold social values, respect privacy and reflect responsible digital behaviour in line with the UAE’s societal principles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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