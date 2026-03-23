Online portal to provide grades and downloadable certificates
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has announced the schedule for the release of student results for the second term of the 2025–2026 academic year, with grades to be made available online in phases according to school levels.
In a circular sent to schools and shared with parents, the ministry said results would be accessible through the official Student Portal, with electronic certificate printing available at specified times.
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According to the schedule, results for students in Grades 9 to 12 will be released on Tuesday, March 24, at 3pm. Electronic certificate printing will be available the same day from 6pm until midnight.
Results for students in Grades 5 to 8 will be announced on Wednesday, March 25, at 3pm, followed by the availability of electronic certificates from 6pm to midnight.
Results for students in Grades 1 to 4 will also be released on Wednesday under the same timetable, with certificates available for download during the same evening hours.
The ministry said results can be accessed through the official Student Portal and encouraged students and parents to use the platform to view grades and download certificates.
It also wished students success and acknowledged the efforts of teachers and parents in supporting the academic journey throughout the school year.