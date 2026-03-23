GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE schools to release second term results this week

Online portal to provide grades and downloadable certificates

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Phased release begins with senior grades on March 24. [Illustrative image]
Phased release begins with senior grades on March 24. [Illustrative image]

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has announced the schedule for the release of student results for the second term of the 2025–2026 academic year, with grades to be made available online in phases according to school levels.

In a circular sent to schools and shared with parents, the ministry said results would be accessible through the official Student Portal, with electronic certificate printing available at specified times.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Grades 9 to 12

According to the schedule, results for students in Grades 9 to 12 will be released on Tuesday, March 24, at 3pm. Electronic certificate printing will be available the same day from 6pm until midnight.

Grades 5 to 8

Results for students in Grades 5 to 8 will be announced on Wednesday, March 25, at 3pm, followed by the availability of electronic certificates from 6pm to midnight.

Grades 1 to 4

Results for students in Grades 1 to 4 will also be released on Wednesday under the same timetable, with certificates available for download during the same evening hours.

Online access

The ministry said results can be accessed through the official Student Portal and encouraged students and parents to use the platform to view grades and download certificates.

It also wished students success and acknowledged the efforts of teachers and parents in supporting the academic journey throughout the school year.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE schools

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE cancels Class 12 exams: 10,000 UAE students hit

5m read
ATF costs, nearly 40% of airline expenses, surge in India amid high Excise Duty and VAT

Air India surcharges hike, check fares before booking

2m read
UAE: Continuous assessment in public schools

UAE: Continuous assessment in public schools

1m read
This photo shows pupils in a primary school class using AI for maths lesson

UAE approves new 2026–2027 teaching plan with AI

3m read